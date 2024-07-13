Town Working on Deal to Sign Burnley Keeper

Saturday, 13th Jul 2024 13:39 Town are working on a deal to sign Kosovo international keeper Arijanet Muric from Burnley. The Blues have been on the lookout for a new number one following the departure of Vaclav Hladky, who left the club earlier this month having been unable to agree terms on a new deal at Portman Road. TWTD can confirm national reports that the Blues have made a move for the 25-year-old and are currently working on the switch but with the deal not yet done. According to The Athletic, a fee of £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons has been agreed between the clubs with a medical having been pencilled in. Swiss-born Muric joined Manchester City’s youth set-up from Zurich-based Grasshoppers in 2015 and while at the Etihad spent spells on loan at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor in Türkiye. Having made five Carabao Cup appearances for City, the 6ft 6in tall glovesman joined Burnley on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022 was a member of the Clarets side which won the Championship in 2022/23, a season in which he was named in the PFA Team of the Year. Last season, Muric made 10 Premier League starts for the Lancashire side - all in the final couple of months of the season - in addition to four games in cup competitions. Overall, he has made 52 appearances for the Clarets. If the deal is confirmed, then Muric will become Town's second Kosovo international following Bersant Celina. The keeper has won 38 full caps, having previously made one U21 appearance for Montenegro. Portman Road’s keeping ranks could be set for a major overhaul this summer following Hladky’s departure and Muric’s likely signing. Christian Walton could potentially move on for first-team football, while Cieran Slicker has said the next stage of his development is a move on loan with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle all believed to be keen. The Blues had previously been linked with Brighton’s Carl Rushworth, while Luton’s Thomas Kaminski.

Photo: Russell Hart/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Chondzoresk added 13:46 - Jul 13

Good grief. 0

tetchris added 13:47 - Jul 13

If slicker and Walton go we will need three goalies 0

earlsgreenblue added 13:49 - Jul 13

6ft6” be handy putting the nets up as well, sure won’t need a ladder, another interesting name. 3

RIPbobby added 13:49 - Jul 13

Sounds an odd one to me. He was understudy to someone at a team that were relegated last term. I'm not sure I buy this. I'm dont think I've seen the fella play, assuming he wasn't in goal for them at PR 2 years ago. Hmmm. I get the feeling this might be a cover for something else. But on the contrary if the manager thinks he is good enough then I'm all for it. 2

churchmans added 13:54 - Jul 13

Oh jesus please no this smells like a wrong one £8mill

Surely there are better keepers for less money!

@RIPbobby can't disagree with what you said!

Looks a bit chunky in that picture 1

blues1 added 13:55 - Jul 13

RIPbobby. He may have been understudy at start of the season, but displaced trafford last few months of the season. 1

dyersdream added 13:57 - Jul 13

He’s not great 0

GTRKing added 14:00 - Jul 13

Well we need 2 goal keepers and this guy might be 2nd choice if Walton leaves!



We need keep that player 30+ games in the prem Championship or top league in Europe 0

d77sgw added 14:03 - Jul 13

Only became reserve keeper because they spent a big fee on Trafford - and Muric then played his way back into the team. Decent keeper. 3

RIPbobby added 14:06 - Jul 13

@blues1 OK I take your word from it. I almost never watch prem football in the last 22 years. Something tells me that I might watch a bit more this season. Hell I might even try and put up with Gary Lineker and his friends on MOTD occasionally. lol 1

RIPbobby added 14:09 - Jul 13

@churchmans. OK so if he was understudy to Trafford then there might be a bit about him. I like Trafford so he must have some quality if he can outshine him.



Or maybe I just will miss Vaclavs lovely feet and won't except anything less? lol 0

OsborneOneNil added 14:14 - Jul 13

Cracking keeper 1

Woolfenthen added 14:14 - Jul 13

Those saying hes not great really need their heads testing. Played every game in a record breaking promotion side who play out from the back, Burnley fans love him, Burnley improved when he got back in the side as his communication is really good. Top signing imo 6

Suffolkboy added 14:18 - Jul 13

An interesting challenge in that it’s not been clear in which direction KM and MA have decided to go : whilst VH did not look a shoo in for P’ship football the vacuum now projected is very unusual for ITFC . No doubt plans are afoot ,and perhaps more than one import ?

COYB 0

smithlarr added 14:19 - Jul 13

A very good keeper who absolutely should not have been benched for Trafford in the prem last season, sensible Burnley fans would be gutted to see him go, especially for that price 0

wiltshire_blue added 14:19 - Jul 13

Not sure about this one. He got caught out a lot last season trying to play out from the back. There are definitely better keepers out there for that price tag. 1

bjbitfc added 14:19 - Jul 13

RIP sir Bobby he wouldn't have been goal at PR for them as we were in league one then. He was a great keeper in their promotion side 0

leagueonescum added 14:29 - Jul 13

Would be nice if he had composure on the ball. That's what we lacked last season, never looked easy on the ball. 0

RIPbobby added 14:31 - Jul 13

@bjbitfc I'm sure we played them a couple of times in the cup that season. Remember Kompany loved PR and us. 0

commuterblue added 14:32 - Jul 13

We played their promotion side in the cup. Twice 0

Lightningboy added 14:41 - Jul 13

Sounds like we're going to need to sign 2 GK's at least..I hope Rushworth is still on the cards. 0

algarvefan added 14:43 - Jul 13

He's very good with his feet and seems a good keeper, also first class distribution, I think it's a goer if they cam agree terms. 0

Bluemike31 added 14:49 - Jul 13

Not keen on this one, look back at some of his gaffs with ball at feet, certainly no Hladky. Hopefully he'd be the Number 2. 0

Stewarts_Number1 added 14:50 - Jul 13

Jasper Schmeichel is available on a FREE 0

Stewarts_Number1 added 14:51 - Jul 13

Kasper!!! SPELLCHECK 0

