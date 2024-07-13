Town Working on Deal to Sign Burnley Keeper
Saturday, 13th Jul 2024 13:39
Town are working on a deal to sign Kosovo international keeper Arijanet Muric from Burnley.
The Blues have been on the lookout for a new number one following the departure of Vaclav Hladky, who left the club earlier this month having been unable to agree terms on a new deal at Portman Road.
TWTD can confirm national reports that the Blues have made a move for the 25-year-old and are currently working on the switch but with the deal not yet done.
According to The Athletic, a fee of £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons has been agreed between the clubs with a medical having been pencilled in.
Swiss-born Muric joined Manchester City’s youth set-up from Zurich-based Grasshoppers in 2015 and while at the Etihad spent spells on loan at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II and Adana Demirspor in Türkiye.
Having made five Carabao Cup appearances for City, the 6ft 6in tall glovesman joined Burnley on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022 was a member of the Clarets side which won the Championship in 2022/23, a season in which he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.
Last season, Muric made 10 Premier League starts for the Lancashire side - all in the final couple of months of the season - in addition to four games in cup competitions. Overall, he has made 52 appearances for the Clarets.
If the deal is confirmed, then Muric will become Town's second Kosovo international following Bersant Celina. The keeper has won 38 full caps, having previously made one U21 appearance for Montenegro.
Portman Road’s keeping ranks could be set for a major overhaul this summer following Hladky’s departure and Muric’s likely signing.
Christian Walton could potentially move on for first-team football, while Cieran Slicker has said the next stage of his development is a move on loan with Scottish clubs Kilmarnock, Ross County and Partick Thistle all believed to be keen.
The Blues had previously been linked with Brighton’s Carl Rushworth, while Luton’s Thomas Kaminski.
Photo: Russell Hart/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]