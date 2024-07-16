Membership Details Announced
Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 12:42
Town have confirmed details of the 2024/25 Super Blues membership, the Junior Blues and a new International Blues membership.
Last summer, the club replaced the Ultimate, Gold and Silver Member schemes with the Super Blues membership. This will continue in the season ahead priced at £34.99 for season ticket holders and £39.99 for other supporters.
For fans overseas, the International Blues membership offers many of the benefits of the Super Blues scheme including ticket priority, full details below.
The Junior Blues has three age groups, Foals (0-4 years), which costs £25.99, Junior Blues (5-9 years) and Junior Blues (10-16 years), which are £30.99. Full details on the benefits of each level can be found here.
Memberships are available to purchase immediately for existing members - although they don’t automatically renew - and go on sale to new members from 10am on Wednesday.
Premier League Home Games
Non-season-ticket-holding members from last season who purchased a match ticket for one or more league game at Portman Road will have the option to enter a ballot for 25 per cent of the available seats, which will be at the top of the priority queue, for home league matches in the 2024/25 season should they renew their membership.
Town say this has been done to thank supporters from 2023/24 by giving them the first chance to secure a match ticket for home league games in the new campaign.
Monday, 10am – Ballot opens for 2024/25 members who were members in 2023/24 season ad attended at least one fixture during the 23/24 season (25% of available capacity at the time of ballot launch).
Wednesday – Successful ballot applications notified.
Friday, 10am - Sales begin to successful ballot winners.
Monday, 10am – Members who are NOT season ticket holders.
Wednesday, 10am – Members who are season ticket holders.
Friday, 10am – Season ticket holders.
Away Premier League Games
Members will also receive priority access for away league ticket sales season using the Away Priority Points (APP) scheme introduced last season.
The APP scheme is based on previous ticket purchases for away fixtures with one point awarded for every away match ticket purchased by a member of any of the three schemes.
All 2024/25 members will also be awarded a five-point bonus at the point of purchasing the membership. Any points awarded from the 2022/23 League One season have now been removed. The same process will be followed next summer, when points from the 2023/24 Championship campaign will be wiped.
Following feedback, the club is also introducing a ballot for ticket sales once a fixture has sold out with a percentage always be held back for the purpose.
Should an away fixture sell out during the 15+ APP points window, members who fall in the next priority window and below will be eligible to enter a ballot for the chance to purchase a ticket for the selected away fixture.
The number of tickets in the ballot will be determined by the away ticket allocation received for the fixture.
An example of sales windows for away games.
Monday, 10am – Members with 30+ points.
Tuesday, 10am – Members with 25+ points.
Wednesday, 10am – Members with 20+ points.
Thursday, 10am – Members with 15+ points.
Friday, 10am – Members with 10+ points.
Monday, 10am – Members with 5+ points.
Tuesday, 10am – Season ticket holders.
Should all tickets not be purchased in the above sales windows, then seats would go on general sale.
Memberships can be purchased here, while further details and an FAQ can be found on the club website.
Photo: Action Images
