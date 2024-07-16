Membership Details Announced

Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 12:42 Town have confirmed details of the 2024/25 Super Blues membership, the Junior Blues and a new International Blues membership. Last summer, the club replaced the Ultimate, Gold and Silver Member schemes with the Super Blues membership. This will continue in the season ahead priced at £34.99 for season ticket holders and £39.99 for other supporters. For fans overseas, the International Blues membership offers many of the benefits of the Super Blues scheme including ticket priority, full details below. The Junior Blues has three age groups, Foals (0-4 years), which costs £25.99, Junior Blues (5-9 years) and Junior Blues (10-16 years), which are £30.99. Full details on the benefits of each level can be found here. Memberships are available to purchase immediately for existing members - although they don’t automatically renew - and go on sale to new members from 10am on Wednesday. Premier League Home Games Non-season-ticket-holding members from last season who purchased a match ticket for one or more league game at Portman Road will have the option to enter a ballot for 25 per cent of the available seats, which will be at the top of the priority queue, for home league matches in the 2024/25 season should they renew their membership. Town say this has been done to thank supporters from 2023/24 by giving them the first chance to secure a match ticket for home league games in the new campaign.



Following the ballot, the priority will be as per the example below, although the club reserves the right to add additional priority levels for sales. Monday, 10am – Ballot opens for 2024/25 members who were members in 2023/24 season ad attended at least one fixture during the 23/24 season (25% of available capacity at the time of ballot launch).



Tuesday, 5pm – Ballot closes. Wednesday – Successful ballot applications notified.

Friday, 10am - Sales begin to successful ballot winners. Monday, 10am – Members who are NOT season ticket holders. Wednesday, 10am – Members who are season ticket holders. Friday, 10am – Season ticket holders. Away Premier League Games Members will also receive priority access for away league ticket sales season using the Away Priority Points (APP) scheme introduced last season. The APP scheme is based on previous ticket purchases for away fixtures with one point awarded for every away match ticket purchased by a member of any of the three schemes. All 2024/25 members will also be awarded a five-point bonus at the point of purchasing the membership. Any points awarded from the 2022/23 League One season have now been removed. The same process will be followed next summer, when points from the 2023/24 Championship campaign will be wiped. Following feedback, the club is also introducing a ballot for ticket sales once a fixture has sold out with a percentage always be held back for the purpose. Should an away fixture sell out during the 15+ APP points window, members who fall in the next priority window and below will be eligible to enter a ballot for the chance to purchase a ticket for the selected away fixture. The number of tickets in the ballot will be determined by the away ticket allocation received for the fixture. An example of sales windows for away games. Monday, 10am – Members with 30+ points. Tuesday, 10am – Members with 25+ points. Wednesday, 10am – Members with 20+ points. Thursday, 10am – Members with 15+ points. Friday, 10am – Members with 10+ points. Monday, 10am – Members with 5+ points. Tuesday, 10am – Season ticket holders. Should all tickets not be purchased in the above sales windows, then seats would go on general sale. Memberships can be purchased here, while further details and an FAQ can be found on the club website.

Photo: Action Images



tempzzzz added 12:43 - Jul 16

Happy with that. I'll get one tomorrow and be on 25 points straight away :) 0

blue90 added 12:49 - Jul 16

As someone who went to 12 home games last season it's a shame the threshold for the ballot is only 1 game. Will be very difficult for previous regular attendee non season ticket holders to get tickets given the probable increase in memberships this year. 3

BadgerC23 added 12:54 - Jul 16

On the assumption that the away allocation for most games is 3,000, do people have a feel for the number of fans in each away point category and what it will go down to? 0

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 13:05 - Jul 16

I have read and re-read this and can't possibly have it correct. I need some conformation.



I go away a few times a year so have always opted against a season ticket. So for the last 5 years have been to 95% of home games therefore handing more cash over to ITFC than a season ticket holder. I go with my son.



I cannot have read that correct that my priority is the same as someone that went to ONE time last season? That cannot be right? If so I now have to go into a ballot as with it being 1 per person how does that work with my 9 year old? What if he is successful and I am not? So we might get to 2-3 games together? Yet there we were 4 years ago with crowds of 12k watching dross in the rain on a school night.



If I sound entitled I am sorry for that. Please someone tell me I have read this wrong? How can priority work so different from home to away? 1

Stu_boy added 13:14 - Jul 16

Be interesting to know what % chance there is of getting an away ticket if you fall into the 15+ pts total to start with. I can see this becoming harder to move upwards from 15+ if everyone with 20+ sells out before anyone with 15+ get a chance 0

Stu_boy added 13:14 - Jul 16

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 13:22 - Jul 16

Okay maybe I had read it wrong....however I do not understand the ballot system for 25% of the available seats when the following week to all intents and purposes when they go on sale to non season ticket holder members it's the same thing. All I can see is it helps people that can't be sitting at their computer at 10am when the mad rush ensues for all remaining tickets. 0

VanDusen added 13:25 - Jul 16

That ballot thing is wrong pure and simple. Many of us have spent years going away when the team was rubbish. The away priority system should have been done based on a five year spread anyway, but to now start giving away tickets to people who just fancy going to the big grounds having opted not to trek up to Blackburn or Preston for season after season is just wrong... 0

