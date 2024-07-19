Hladky Joins Burnley
Friday, 19th Jul 2024 17:05
Former Town keeper Vaclav Hladky has joined Championship Burnley on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old left Portman Road at the start of the month having been unable to agree new terms with the Blues.
Reports in his home country had linked him with various Czech clubs but with a deal on the table at Turf Moor.
“I’m absolutely delighted to be here and get all the paperwork done,” Hladky told the Clarets official site.
“I’ve heard a lot of things about Burnley and I’m well aware of this club, it’s got great history, an unbelievable fanbase and I knew it was the place for me.
“I’m excited to get out and train today, I feel really well and I’m ready to get out there.”
Hladky effectively replaces Aro Muric, who joined Town from Burnley earlier in the week.
Photo: Matchday Images
