Hladky Joins Burnley

Friday, 19th Jul 2024 17:05 Former Town keeper Vaclav Hladky has joined Championship Burnley on a two-year deal. The 33-year-old left Portman Road at the start of the month having been unable to agree new terms with the Blues. Reports in his home country had linked him with various Czech clubs but with a deal on the table at Turf Moor. “I’m absolutely delighted to be here and get all the paperwork done,” Hladky told the Clarets official site. “I’ve heard a lot of things about Burnley and I’m well aware of this club, it’s got great history, an unbelievable fanbase and I knew it was the place for me. “I’m excited to get out and train today, I feel really well and I’m ready to get out there.” Hladky effectively replaces Aro Muric, who joined Town from Burnley earlier in the week.

Photo: Matchday Images



Whos_blue added 17:10 - Jul 19

Funny how things work out sometimes. Good luck to him. 0

Linkboy13 added 17:15 - Jul 19

Better offers were not forthcoming so he had to take it. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 17:18 - Jul 19

Really good move at 33 to get a two year deal at a club likely to be challenging again for promotion. The fact we've swapped keepers with Burnley is a bit surprising, but I am sure the powers that be have got us the better deal.



Good luck Vas, thanks for being an integral part of our promotion last year. 0

NthQldITFC added 17:19 - Jul 19

Good luck Vaz. Hope you get your third straight promotion! Top man. 0

BlueBoots added 17:34 - Jul 19

Waka Waka Hey Hey

The Vaz is going up again 0

Flight_of_Shefki added 17:41 - Jul 19

He obviously wanted to stay here in the UK (not sure why at the moment - if you're abreast with the news), and sadly time ran out on probably trying to get his agent best pleased.



But a good move for him and hope it works out. He was massive for us last season, and I'm sure we're all thankful. 0

ernie added 17:47 - Jul 19

Wow. Great business by Burnley 0

Swoody added 17:47 - Jul 19

So rather than be backup goalkeeper in the Prem he drops down to the Championship to be backup at Burnley, makes you wonder what the wage difference is when considering he now has to live in Burnley. 1

