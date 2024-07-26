PA Man Murphy Steps Down

Friday, 26th Jul 2024 12:28 Portman Road PA announcer Mark Murphy has stepped down from his role ahead of the new season. Former BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast presenter Murphy (pictured above with Blues all-time top scorer Ray Crawford) took on the position last summer, succeeding Stephen Foster, who had had the mic for the previous three campaigns. “All good things come to an end,” Murphy wrote on social media. “It’s time to hand the Portman Road microphone over to someone new. “After 40 years of broadcasting, my voice isn’t as strong as it was and so for health reasons I’m stepping down. “It’s been great fun seeing Town get back in the top flight. You need someone who can really belt out ‘BLUE ARMY’! Good luck to my successor and good luck to Towen.” It seems likely Dave Vance, who has been on the PA in the FanZone for the last couple of seasons, will take on the role. Season ticket holder Murphy will continue to present the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with Blues legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman but with TWTD’s Phil Ham leaving his role.

Photo: TWTD



ernie added 12:44 - Jul 26

Thank god for that. Would have been embarrassing listening to that in the Premier league. -13

Secondhalf added 12:51 - Jul 26

Ray Crawford's looking very good. He must be mid 80s ? The Crawford/Phillips machine was surely the best (even if it was Third Division South!). 1

exeterblue10 added 12:53 - Jul 26

If he didn’t already have an MBE I think he’d deserve one for the way he very politely asked the crowd, about twenty times, to leave the pitch after Huddersfield. A top fella and Ipswich through and through, I wish Mark Murphy all the very best and thank him for being so entertaining on the mic. And the sub for Leeds is… 5

GrimReaper66 added 12:56 - Jul 26

Thank you Mark for your announcements. We would like to say 'gwood loibd in vourt hritembenty'

1

trncbluearmy added 12:56 - Jul 26

ITFC and Suffolk through and through,

good lad, but he knows it was time to knock it on the head,

like Rob before him can now watch the game and relax,

if indeed that's going to be possible next season



COYB 4

Pessimistic added 13:02 - Jul 26

Nice man. Sad to see him go. 2

jonwillpott added 13:11 - Jul 26

Thank you Mark for a great tenure and for the future....so good to have someone who I could actually hear in such clarity. See you at Life's A Pitch.....Sad to see you are not joining us at LAP though Phil....will really miss that Noddy hat!!! lol





2

baxterbasics added 13:31 - Jul 26

Good on him. Personally though, whoever takes the mic, I prefer them not to attempt to lead a blue army chant, it's a bit cringe. Just my opinion though. 0

