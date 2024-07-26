PA Man Murphy Steps Down
Friday, 26th Jul 2024 12:28
Portman Road PA announcer Mark Murphy has stepped down from his role ahead of the new season.
Former BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast presenter Murphy (pictured above with Blues all-time top scorer Ray Crawford) took on the position last summer, succeeding Stephen Foster, who had had the mic for the previous three campaigns.
“All good things come to an end,” Murphy wrote on social media. “It’s time to hand the Portman Road microphone over to someone new.
“After 40 years of broadcasting, my voice isn’t as strong as it was and so for health reasons I’m stepping down.
“It’s been great fun seeing Town get back in the top flight. You need someone who can really belt out ‘BLUE ARMY’! Good luck to my successor and good luck to Towen.”
It seems likely Dave Vance, who has been on the PA in the FanZone for the last couple of seasons, will take on the role.
Season ticket holder Murphy will continue to present the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with Blues legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman but with TWTD’s Phil Ham leaving his role.
Photo: TWTD
|
