Townsend Fee Â£500,000

Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 15:48 Town have agreed a Â£500,000 fee with West Brom for left-back Conor Townsend with the player is expected at the club to undergo a medical later today. TWTD revealed earlier that the Blues were in talks regarding the signing of the 31-year-old. We understand the fee is Â£500,000, lower than the Â£750,000 reported earlier in the afternoon with a medical understood to be set for later today and personal terms being discussed. The Blues have been after a left-sided full-back all summer with the squad having been light on out-and-out cover for Leif Davis during the second half of last season. Townsend joined the Baggies from Scunthorpe for Â£1.5 million in the summer of 2018, coincidentally also having been pursued by Town, then managed by Paul Hurst, who knew him from loan spells at Grimsby. Since then, the Hessle-born defender, who is contracted for another year, has made 190 starts - 25 in the Premier League - and 23 sub appearances for the Hawthorns club, scoring four goals. Townsend started his career with local club Hull City and had spells on loan with Grimsby twice, Chesterfield, Carlisle twice, Dundee United and Scunthorpe. Following his second stint with the Mariners, he made his permanent move to the Iron in 2016, his form for the Lincolnshire side attracting the interest of the Baggies and Town, who finally look set to sign him, six years after their initial interest. If the deal is concluded, Townsend will become Townâ€™s sixth signing of the summer and is likely to join up with the squad at their German training camp.

Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA



