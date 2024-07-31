Szmodics 'Showdown Talks' With Blackburn
Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 17:21
Blues target Sammie Szmodics is reported to have held ‘showdown talks’ with Blackburn Rovers due to his ongoing frustrations regarding the stalled proposed move to Town.
TWTD revealed that the Blues and Rovers were in discussions regarding the 28-year-old more than a fortnight ago with negotiations ongoing since then, Town having lodged an initial bid of £6 million and then made further offers.
Towards the end of last week, the Blues increased the money on the table to £8 million plus add-ons totalling £2 million, which was believed to be enough for Rovers to accept, despite the Lancastrians initially having claimed to want an unrealistic £20 million.
However, the move has still not gone through and, according to TEAMtalk, the player and his agent held “heated” talks with officials from the Championship club on Tuesday evening in order to try and finally get the deal done.
Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups with the Republic of Ireland. He has now won four full caps.
Photo: Nurphoto
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Returning to the Prem - A Generation Game by tractorboykent
When Town take to the field against Liverpool on August 17th, it will of course mark an historic return and an extraordinary change in fortunes. Whilst we all recognise this, how we view it will likely vary greatly between two broad generation groups.
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]