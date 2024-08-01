U21s to Face Borussia Mönchengladbach

Thursday, 1st Aug 2024 21:12 Town’s U21s will now face Borussia Mönchengladbach in tomorrow’s friendly in Heimstetten rather than the first team. John McGreal is set to take the team with Elkan Baggott and Cieran Slicker the most senior players set to be involved. A statement on the club site reads: “The scheduled game with Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday will now feature a Town U21 side. “The Blues’ first-team arrived in Germany on Wednesday for a second overseas training camp of the summer, with games against Gladbach and Hoffenheim scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively. “However, the game with Gladbach in Heimstetten will now be contested by our U21 side, giving the Town youngsters an opportunity to test themselves against strong opposition as part of their own pre-season. “The Town first-team will then face Hoffenheim in Kufstein on Saturday as planned, allowing the majority of Kieran McKenna’s squad to play significant minutes as a unit with two weeks to go before the start of the Premier League season.”



MunichBlue added 21:31 - Aug 1

Bit late notice!

I'll be there tomorrow with my 5 Ur old, it's his first live match, a bit disappointed now.

If they had stated this in the 1st place I would have gone on Saturday instead! 1

MunichBlue added 21:37 - Aug 1

So it's 20€ to watch the U21s and 12€ to watch the 1st team 0

AustriaBlue added 21:54 - Aug 1

Not happy. Paid 43€ to watch our young uns. Can't get the money back to redirect to the Hoffenheim game. Feel a little used. 0

foot_kick_ball_goal added 22:29 - Aug 1

That's a little cheeky. Especially as the tickets for that game had to be bought in advance and are non refundable.

I'd be more upset, but my daughter popped out 10 days early so I couldn't go anyway. Must have been because she wanted to go too. New town supporter! 0

