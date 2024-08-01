U21s to Face Borussia Mönchengladbach
Thursday, 1st Aug 2024 21:12
Town’s U21s will now face Borussia Mönchengladbach in tomorrow’s friendly in Heimstetten rather than the first team.
John McGreal is set to take the team with Elkan Baggott and Cieran Slicker the most senior players set to be involved.
A statement on the club site reads: “The scheduled game with Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday will now feature a Town U21 side.
“The Blues’ first-team arrived in Germany on Wednesday for a second overseas training camp of the summer, with games against Gladbach and Hoffenheim scheduled for Friday and Saturday respectively.
“However, the game with Gladbach in Heimstetten will now be contested by our U21 side, giving the Town youngsters an opportunity to test themselves against strong opposition as part of their own pre-season.
“The Town first-team will then face Hoffenheim in Kufstein on Saturday as planned, allowing the majority of Kieran McKenna’s squad to play significant minutes as a unit with two weeks to go before the start of the Premier League season.”
