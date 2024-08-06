Tickets to Go On Sale For Women's Cup Tie at Norwich

Tuesday, 6th Aug 2024 13:19

Tickets for Ipswich Town Women’s determining round of the FA Women’s National League Cup tie away against local rivals Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday 29th August (KO 7.45pm) go on sale on Wednesday morning.

Season ticket holders to women’s matches can buy their seats - a limit of two each - from 10am on Wednesday with general sale - up to six seats each - starting on Thursday, also at 10am. Tickets will be available via tickets.itfc.co.uk or in Planet Blue

The Blues have been given an initial allocation of 974 seats for the game against the Canaries, who are in FA Women's National League Division One South East, a tier below Town.





Photo: ITFC