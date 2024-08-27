McKenna: It's Not Necessarily About Ruthless Decisions
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 11:58
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says discussions are under way with players who might leave the club before the transfer window closes on Friday.
Town already have 27 players who qualify for their 25-man Premier League squad even before any further additions with Chiedozie Ogbene and Armando Broja - or perhaps an alternative if that move breaks down - still to sign.
McKenna was asked whether that situation means he and his staff have ruthless decisions to make in the next few days.
“It’s not necessarily about ruthless decisions, by any means,” he said. “It’s about finding the right thing for the club and the right thing for the players.
“Of course, everyone wants to be playing in the Premier League but there’s only 11 players that can play every week and there’s only a reasonable amount underneath that that you can keep to have appropriate squad depth.
“We want to have a big squad but, of course, there are limitations to that. We’re having discussions already with the players and at this club we try and do the right thing by the players as often as possible to try and have good, honest conversations with them and as much as possible try and find the balance between what’s right for us and what’s right for their careers.
“We’re having those conversations every day, every week throughout the season anyway and we’ll be having some of those this week and will make sure that we’ve got the right depth, the right cover and right options in the squad, and also try and find the right pathway and the right options for each player who is under our care.”
Centre-half George Edmundson appears one of those who will be moving on following the addition of Dara O’Shea at the weekend, leaving the former Rangers man effectively as the sixth centre-half.
The 27-year-old was given a surprise late cameo off the bench at Manchester City, the club he supported as a boy, on Saturday.
“It would be inappropriate to speak about any individuals,” McKenna said. “We speak to all the individuals in the squad about their pathway and their options and where they would fit in the squad and what might be best for them this season and beyond. We do that for every player in the squad.”
Freddie Ladapo appears certain to be among those moving on, while Marcus Harness could also be among those to depart. Ali Al-Hamadi may also be sent out on loan once the Blues have added to their strikers, while Jack Taylor would now appear to be the fifth-choice central midfielder.
Those moving on will be players who have played their part in Town’s remarkable journey over the last couple of seasons.
“There already has been,” McKenna reflected. “There were players who left in the summer who have been a massive part of the journey with the club, there were players who moved on last summer, who were a massive part of getting the club back to the Championship. There has been this summer and there will be.
“That’s the challenge, we have to evolve the squad and develop the squad as we go along and not every player who has been on the journey is going to stay right the way through it.
“And again, that might be a requirement as we bring in and improve the squad, but it also might be the right thing for the player.
“We’re so proud and delighted in the summer that Kayden Jackson moved on to Derby to a big football club, secured himself a long-term contract, a starting position at a good Championship club when a couple of years ago he wasn’t playing here.
“We had a fantastic part of the journey, moved on and is now playing week-in, week-out at a really good football on a long contract.
“Greg Leigh left last summer, went on to play international football, got promoted with Oxford. Everyone in the building’s absolutely delighted when those stories come about.
“When people move on in our club, in our environment, it’s not necessarily about ruthless decisions, it’s about finding what’s the right thing.
“It’s also a balance of finding the right thing for the player, what’s their career progression, what’s their opportunity going to be like here and when’s the right time for them to go and find opportunities elsewhere that might progress their careers.
“When those things happen, we’re as proud as when positive things happen to players who are still here, to be honest.”
Photo: TWTD
