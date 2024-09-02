Mowbray: I Feel Almost Back to Normal
Monday, 2nd Sep 2024 20:16
Blues legend Tony Mowbray says he feels almost back to normal following the illness which formed him to leave his job at Birmingham City earlier in the year.
Former Town skipper and coach Mowbray, 60, had only been at St Andrew’s for just over a month when it was announced he was stepping away from his position, initially for six weeks, to undergo major surgery relating to an unspecified illness.
That was extended until the summer before the ex-central defender eventually resigned as he wouldn’t have been well enough in time to prepare for the new season.
However, Mowbray was back at St Andrew’s this weekend and gave a positive report on his recovery.
“I’m great, I don’t think that’s overplaying it,” he told the club’s social media. “I feel almost back to normal. I’ve still got one procedure, I’ve got a stoma bag attached my stomach that needs reversing, which I’m getting done this week.
“Energy levels I feel are back to normal. I can tell because I’m sometimes a self-talker and I’ll say ‘shut up, you talk too much!’. I feel good.
“It’s brilliant to be back here, just walking through the car park and seeing all the Blues fans was amazing and I had a fantastic reception.
“I’ve been to Middlesbrough, I’ve been to Sunderland, the local clubs to where I live in the North-East, I’ve been to Newcastle as well.
“The football world has been amazing, to be honest, the feedback I’ve had and the get well messages from all over the country have been amazing.”
Mowbray says he plans to get back into management as soon as he feels up to it: “Every football club I’ve ever been at has been supportive, they’ve all invited me to come and watch some games.
“I feel as if I’m almost ready, I want to go back to work sometime soon, in the next few months.
“I appreciate I’m still a bit weak and to be a football manager you need energy, you need to be at it all the time.
“I need to give myself a few months, probably playing golf and walking 18 holes. I’ve got three teenage boys who all play golf.
“I’m going to take my Florence Nightingale wife away, she’s been amazing over recent months for me, the work and the help and the travelling that she’s done. We’ll go on a nice holiday somewhere and just spend some time together.
“And after that, I hope to get back to work and do what makes me tick.”
Photo: Matchday Images
