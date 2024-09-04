Long-Serving Club Secretary Rose Dies

Wednesday, 4th Sep 2024 18:37 Long-serving former Town secretary David Rose has died, aged 81. Rose began working at the club in 1958 as an office boy as a 15-year-old having recently left Westbourne High School. In 1975, he took on the role of club secretary in which he would remain until 2004, taking charge of the Blues’ administration during the FA Cup and UEFA Cup-winning years under Sir Bobby Robson and then later the George Burley era which saw a return to the Premier League and Europe. Following his retirement, he was presented with a UEFA Order of Merit award for his outstanding service to football and two years later was named a vice-president of the club. He served on the board of the Suffolk FA until 2015 and in 2017, he was inducted into the Town Hall of Fame. He continued to watch Town up until last season. Rose is survived by his wife Jo, his four children Paul, Amanda, Sarah and James, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The club has posted a lengthy obituary here.

Photo: ITFC



flykickingbybgunn added 19:06 - Sep 4

Sad to hear of the loss of Dave Rose. He seemed to be around for ever. 2

chepstowblue added 19:25 - Sep 4

Through no fault of his own it's not a name I'm familiar with. But what a servant to the club. Mr Rose would have experienced every high and low, every trophy, every promotion and relegation. Though I'm sure he'd not want to be labelled as such, this gentleman is a true ultra. RIP Sir. 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:27 - Sep 4

Excellent obituary from Town



RIP Sir 0

Broadbent23 added 19:58 - Sep 4

RIP David. A very loyal servant to Town. The queue for FA Cup Final tickets was worth it in 1978. Hopefully the club will give you the respect you deserve at the Villa game. 0

