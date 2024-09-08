Muric Dismissed From Kosovo Squad

Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 13:06 Town keeper Aro Muric is one of three players to have been expelled from the Kosovo squad for breaking team rules. A statement from the Kosovo FA reads: “By joint decision of the manager Franco Foda and the Federation, three players, Arjanet Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija, have left the national team gathering due to breaking the regulations of the national team established by the manager and the Federation. “The FFK executive committee will decide on further measures against the players in question. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper who was on the waiting list, Faton Maloku from FC Drita, will join the team.” Muric, who joined the Blues from Burnley this summer, won his 39th full cap as Kosovo were beaten 3-0 by Romania in Pristina on Friday. The 25-year-old was due to join his teammates to travel to Nicosia to face Cyprus on Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images



blueboyd added 13:15 - Sep 8

A poor quality goalkeeper thus far for us, and it seems he is a bit of a bad egg too. Not gonna end well I don't think. -10

NeedhamChris added 13:20 - Sep 8

@blueboyd I agree - it will end well. 7

blues1 added 13:35 - Sep 8

Blueboyd talking bs. Makes 2 errors on his debut and it makes him poor quality. Walton must be awful then. Made 3 errors on his debut. 0

algarvefan added 13:53 - Sep 8

I will say this, how anyone on here can jump to conclusions when we don't know the facts is beyond belief.

Have a nice weekend folks! 1

trncbluearmy added 13:54 - Sep 8

Have to say he's not impressed and now this,

sometimes it's best not to ignore the obvious -3

trncbluearmy added 13:56 - Sep 8

We know he's done something serious enough to get sent home. -2

LegendofthePhoenix added 14:03 - Sep 8

So far, on the pitch at least, Muric seems a downgrade on Vaz. Vaz was also a model professional. Muric needs to make sure he is 100% focussed on his football at Town. 2

bluebullet29l added 14:08 - Sep 8

Unprofessional...whatever it is. 0

