Latte Lath Agent: Town's Deadline Day Offer So Big It Needed Consideration

Tuesday, 12th Nov 2024 20:40 Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath's agent Matthias Veneroso has confirmed the Blues made an offer for his player on deadline day. It was known that Town were keen on the 25-year-old Ivorian on the final day of the transfer window after their loan move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja had broken down due to the achilles injury which emerged in the Albanian international’s medical, but with Boro making it clear he wasn’t for sale. After his Blues switch had briefly appeared to be back on, Broja eventually joined Everton on loan in the closing minutes of the window. Town were ultimately to add another striker, meaning Ali Al-Hamadi remained at Portman Road with a loan move to Derby County having been on the table for the Iraqi international. The Blues are understood to have made a £20 million offer for Latte Lath, which was turned down as as Boro felt they would be unable to replace him before that evening’s deadline. Due to the interest, Latte Lath didn’t travel with the rest of his teammates for the following day’s game at Cardiff, but Veneroso says that wasn’t as his player was agitating for a move, as was rumoured at the time. “We were always aligned with the club,” he told Teesside Live. “There was no urgency to sell the player in the summer, from the club or ourselves. “Of course, after scoring 18 goals last season, there was expectation for some offers. But we always wanted to keep the same strategy together with the club. “There were some conversations earlier in the window, but it was always clear that it would have to be special, for the player and the club, to be even considered. “Of course, on the last day, Ipswich made the big offer. It was a strange time because it was such a big offer that needed consideration from everyone. That’s ultimately why he couldn’t travel to Cardiff with the rest of team. “But, in the end, the club decided that they could not sell the player because they couldn’t face the season with just one striker. That was the club’s final decision. “I think it showed how committed Emmanuel is that he straight away wanted to travel to Cardiff and be with his team-mates because he wanted to play his part and help his team win. “I think that was a good signal where he said, ‘I am here and I want to perform for Middlesbrough’. There were never any problems with anyone at the club.” Latte Lath has scored four goals this season, three in his last five games, and Veneroso admits the start of the season wasn’t an easy spell for his player. “I’m delighted to see Emmanuel start to score goals again,” he said. “It has been a tough period for him. There was some frustration after the last day of the window - but not because of the club or anyone personally. “It was simply an unexpected opportunity to realise a dream - he has always wanted to play in the Premier League. That would have been a huge moment for him and would be life-changing economically and professionally. Before and immediately after, he was, of course, focused on Middlesbrough, but he is human too. “When something so huge came as a surprise, it was a strange moment for him too and not easy to manage. Since then, it’s not been easy because the team have not always been getting the results they want. Emmanuel was often playing well but not getting the goals, and of course, as a striker, you want goals above all else. “It’s been a bit like a rollercoaster - always up and down - and that’s been a tough moment, not just for Emmanuel but also for the team. He came out of the team for a little bit, which is understandable because in [Tommy] Conway Middlesbrough have another very nice striker, and one who knows the league well. “Now though, Emmanuel is coming back and has scored three goals recently, two of which were from the bench, which I think proves how focused he is and that he has the right attitude - always wanting to score to help the team. “Everyone is happy and hopefully Middlesbrough can move forward and into the play-off group.”

Photo: Trevor Wilkinson | MI News/NurPhoto



gkroon89 added 20:44 - Nov 12

It’s working out well that we didn’t get him.



Can focus on other areas of the team. Good to know there was money left in case we need it come January. 1

DeliasMashedPotato added 20:51 - Nov 12

I read this and the first thing that came to mind is that Latth must be having a bad season and the agent wants some good PR. still early days but 4 goals in 15 games in the championship is pretty average. maybe we dodged a bullet or maybe they are rueing missing out on something special 0

victorysquad added 21:20 - Nov 12

I think we all agree we liked what we saw last season. Question now is, do we still want him or does he not fit into our plans. Is his character right, does he have the physicality we need and is he clinical enough.



Will be interesting to see whether we bring in short term immediate impact players or stick to the general strategy of getting in youngsters we can improve. Hopefully recruitment have got a couple of gems up their sleeves 0

ringwoodblue added 21:44 - Nov 12

Glad we didnt buy Latth now. He isn’t exactly banging in goals for fun in the Championship this season.



I’d still like us to be looking overseas in the Jan window as there must be some talented goalscorers who are not getting in the first team of some European top flight clubs.



1

oldegold added 22:10 - Nov 12

When an agent talks, you know it's desperation stakes. Never get an agent to comment on a player's current state.... 0

Radlett_blue added 22:20 - Nov 12

I'll have a cappuccino. 1

Gforce added 23:14 - Nov 12

Probably for the best,that the deal did fall through,as things stand he would Probably have been third choice.

Would still like to see another experienced striker join in January,someone like Callum Wilson if we could afford him. 0

Jack27 added 23:17 - Nov 12

Agreed re the agent wanting some good PR. The thing which also struck me, when Boro say they couldn’t have the season with one striker…but we had Al-Hamadi ready to loan out. Surely that would have suited everyone on deadline day? 0

Boneym added 23:31 - Nov 12

old news, move on , agent talk just to hype a player

that's not exactly storming up the goal tally league.

0

Bluefish11 added 23:44 - Nov 12

Much prefer a Delappo to a Latte 0

d77sgw added 00:07 - Nov 13

Fair point above about looking abroad. The one signing we’ve made from a European club, Cajuste, has looked a different class - and it does seem you get better value if you cast the net further. Something to be said for signing players proven in the English league, but the step up from the Championship is a big one too, and £20m for a player with one good season in the second tier does seem quite punchy. 0

