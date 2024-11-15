Juventus Watching Delap - Report

Friday, 15th Nov 2024 10:36 Town striker Liam Delap’s early season form is already attracting interest from Italy, according to a report. Delap joined Town from Manchester City for £15 million in the close season and since then has made a huge impression, scoring six goals in his first 10 Premier League starts, a record better than England legends Harry Kane (five), Wayne Rooney (five), Alan Shearer (three) and Michael Owen (three). Claims that some of the top flight’s bigger clubs have been taking notice have circulated in recent weeks via various sources of varying reliability, Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and former club City, who included a buy-back clause in the summer deal, among them. And now, according to Tutto Juve, scouts from Italian giants Juventus have watched Delap’s performances for the Blues. Delap is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029 and despite the reported interest, a January move would appear very unlikely as Town look to maintain their Premier League status. Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton recently dismissed the suggestion of Delap departing in the winter window. “There somebody better have some serious zeroes on chequebook and a crowbar to get him out with, that’s for sure! No, we’ve no desire, we’ve no need,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk. “I will only sell players, Kieran will tell you this, when he tells me from a football perspective it’s right and if he tells me if it’s from a football perspective it’s right. My job is then to get the best deal for this football club but be ready with the next players to come in.”

Writtleblue added 10:44 - Nov 15

Hands off, he's ours. 0

ArmaghBlue added 10:49 - Nov 15

They will need to be prepared for the hefty price tag!! 0

Westy added 10:54 - Nov 15

Would he want to play in a league that is so defensively orientated. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:57 - Nov 15

England have a shortage of strikers and his form for the u21s has been impressive so he could well make it for the next world cup squad if he can maintain his rapid progress. It's going to be a hard job keeping hold of him so maintaining our Premier league status is vital . The big worry for me is if he gets injured. 0

SamWhiteUK added 10:59 - Nov 15

What is a "buy-back" clause? Do City get first dibs, but we set the price? 0

OleTheKitMan added 11:01 - Nov 15

100M Or hands off our boys the future England no9. 0

ChingShady added 11:04 - Nov 15

Yeah I watch porn, doesn't mean I'm getting the girl.



FO Juve - performance enhancing drugs, bribery, blackmail on referees, just a scandalous club. 0

ArnieM added 11:09 - Nov 15

Well they can all foxtrot Oscar…… 0

Perublue added 11:34 - Nov 15

Throw in a couple of Lazio friendly matches and we'll consider it...seriously though Italy is not the draw it was in the '80's or 90's for top class players from the UK...Could only see him going to Bayern abroard if anywhere. 0

