Juventus Watching Delap - Report
Friday, 15th Nov 2024 10:36
Town striker Liam Delap’s early season form is already attracting interest from Italy, according to a report.
Delap joined Town from Manchester City for £15 million in the close season and since then has made a huge impression, scoring six goals in his first 10 Premier League starts, a record better than England legends Harry Kane (five), Wayne Rooney (five), Alan Shearer (three) and Michael Owen (three).
Claims that some of the top flight’s bigger clubs have been taking notice have circulated in recent weeks via various sources of varying reliability, Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and former club City, who included a buy-back clause in the summer deal, among them.
And now, according to Tutto Juve, scouts from Italian giants Juventus have watched Delap’s performances for the Blues.
Delap is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029 and despite the reported interest, a January move would appear very unlikely as Town look to maintain their Premier League status.
Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton recently dismissed the suggestion of Delap departing in the winter window.
“There somebody better have some serious zeroes on chequebook and a crowbar to get him out with, that’s for sure! No, we’ve no desire, we’ve no need,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk.
“I will only sell players, Kieran will tell you this, when he tells me from a football perspective it’s right and if he tells me if it’s from a football perspective it’s right. My job is then to get the best deal for this football club but be ready with the next players to come in.”
