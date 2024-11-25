Sheeran Apologises For Amorim Interview Gatecrash

Monday, 25th Nov 2024 14:34

Blues sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran has apologised for gatecrashing new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s post-match Sky Sports interview following the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Town at Portman Road.

Sheeran interrupted the interview to speak to Jamie Redknapp and subsequently faced criticism on social media.

The Framlingham-based pop star has now apologised via Instagram, saying he didn’t realise Amorim, who had just taken charge of his first match with the Red Devils, was being interviewed at the time.









Photo: REUTERS/Chris Radburn