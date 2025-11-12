Morsy Training With Wolves
Wednesday, 12th Nov 2025 15:59
Former Town skipper Sam Morsy is reported to be training with Wolves’ U21s squad following his departure from Kuwait SC in September.
Morsy left the Blues on a free transfer to make the lucrative move to the Middle East in July, signing a two-year deal, but left the Kuwait Premier League champions after only two months and three competitive appearances, the last of which saw him sent off after half an hour.
Since then, he has been with an Egypt squad preparing for next month’s Arab Cup and now, according to Talking Wolves, is training with the U21s squad back at his hometown club to keep himself fit.
Morsy, 34, came through the ranks at Molineux, spending nine years in their academy before moving on to Port Vale in 2009 without having made a senior appearance.
The Egypt international is not able to sign for a new club until the January transfer window opens.
Photo: Matchday Images
