Ipswich Town 0-0 Wrexham - Match Report

Saturday, 22nd Nov 2025 17:03 The Blues were held to their first 0-0 draw of the season by a determined Wrexham side making their first ever visit to Portman Road. Town dominated throughout but rarely forced visitors keeper Arthur Okonkwo to make anything other than relatively routine saves with Christian Walton wholly untroubled at the other end. Manager Kieran McKenna made five changes from the side which won 4-1 away at Swansea before the international break with Cedric Kipre, Sindre Walle Egeli, Jaden Philogene, Chuba Akpom and Ivan Azon coming into the XI and Jacob Greaves, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez, Jack Clarke and George Hirst dropping to the bench. For Wrexham, James McClean, Josh Windass and Sam Smith came into the team with former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, a starter in all the Welsh side’s previous league games, and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Issa Kabore dropping out with hamstring injuries, while another ex-Town forward, Nathan Broadhead, was a sub. With raining falling heavily, Town threatened for the first time in the second minute, Darnell Furlong playing a ball in behind for Akpom, which the on-loan Ajax man only just failed to reach before it bounced off the wet surface through to Okonkwo in the visitors’ goal. Within a minute, Furlong was played in on the right but his cutback failed to find a teammate. However, the ball was only knocked out as far as Walle Egeli, whose shot was straight at Okonkwo. There was a scare for the Blues moments later when keeper Walton’s pass out from the back found Windass on the edge of the box but the former Sheffield Wednesday man was quickly closed down and his shot was blocked. Town subsequently went through a shaky spell before regaining control, albeit without creating an opportunity until the 11th minute when Philogene was played in on the left and clipped over a dipping cross which McClean nodded over from off the line under the bar. From the corner on the right, O’Shea nodded back in from the far post and Okonkwo turned it over for another flag-kick, this time from the left. The Town skipper headed that into the middle from deep, it was returned to him and his edge-of-the-area low strike flew not far wide of Okonkwo’s right post. Just after the half hour, O’Shea’s excellent long diagonal pass found Philogene in space on the left, the former England U21 international taking it on round the defender rather than cutting in, before laying back to Leif Davis, whose low shot was too close to Okonkwo. In the 25th minute, with Jack Taylor receiving treatment in the centre circle and the game having gone a little flat, Broadhead started warming up and was applauded by his old fans in the North Stand and was then hugged by former teammate Hirst. Three minutes later, a wayward pass out from the back by Wrexham gifted the ball to Akpom around 30 yards out but the former Arsenal trainee seemed to be caught in two minds whether to shoot or pass and the ball was stabbed away from him as he drove towards the edge of the area. On 37, with the game having remained less than enthralling, Town having seen a lot of the ball but without finding a way into the Wrexham final third, George Thomason was shown the first yellow card of the afternoon for a wild lunge through Akpom in front of the dugouts. Town began to get up something of a head of steam as half-time approached with their fans getting behind them, sensing they needed to play their part. In the 42nd minute, Akpom and Azon exchanged passes on the edge of the box, the ex-Middlesbrough man for a second appearing to be in on goal before being crowded out. Referee Dean Whitestone waved away hopeful Blues penalty appeals.

In the final scheduled minute, Philogene played a one-two with Taylor on the edge of the area as he cut inside and Okonkwo uncomfortably palmed his strike behind for a corner. Town appealed for a penalty for handball by a Wrexham player as the ball was sent back in following the corner, before referee Whitestone ended the half. The Blues had been in control for almost the entire 45 minutes with Wrexham not having threatened, aside from Windass’s early shot which was blocked a foot or so in front of him. At the other end, Okonkwo had been forced into a number of saves but none which would have got the crowd on their feet. While Town had had some moments of inspiration, they had huffed and puffed for long spells against the visitors, whose intention to frustrate them had been clear from the off. With the deluge continuing, the Blues made a fast start to the second half, Philogene hitting a shot from just outside the area which bounced in front of Okonkwo, who chested it away in an unorthodox manner and got away with it. Three minutes after the restart, Ben Sheaf was booked for flying into the back of Azor Matusiwa’s ankles, moments after Sam Smith had got away with a more serious foul, catching the Dutchman with a high boot. Town almost broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when Philogene hit another effort from the edge of the box which struck Akpom, who had a sight at goal. The advancing Okonkwo blocked and the ball fell loose, but behind both Akpom and Azon. Moments later, Kipre was booked for a foul on Smith. The Blues continued to push, a stray pass on the edge of the Wrexham area almost finding Philogene. Then on 54, after a strong Akpom run into the left of the box, Walle Egeli shot just over from just beyond the 18-yard line. As the hour approached, with rain falling perhaps even more heavily, Town found themselves in the rare position of breaking with Wrexham having committed men forward. Akpom burst forward with Azon in space to his left but opted to shoot rather than pass and his effort was blocked. The Red Dragons made a double change in the 61st minute, Lewis O’Brien and Matty James replacing Thomason and Sheaf. Three minutes later, after losing the ball just inside the Wrexham half, Matusiwa was booked for a foul on Smith. Town took the opportunity to make their first changes, Hirst and Clarke replacing Azon and Philogene. On 68, the Blues worked the ball from left to right, Taylor eventually hitting a shot from the edge but again too close to Okonkwo. A minute later, Akpom looped a header well over from a corner on the right when he will feel he ought to have done better. Broadhead took to the field as a replacement for Windass in the 70th minute to applause from his old supporters. Town made two more changes in the 75th minute, Jens Cajuste and Nunez taking over from Taylor and Akpom. In the 79th minute, Ryan Longman inexplicably passed across field straight to Walle Egeli on the Town right, the Norwegian youngster taking it on before hitting a shot which once again was too close to Okonkwo in the Wrexham goal. Wrexham won their first corner in the 82nd minute, Town defending it without an issue, before McAteer replaced Walle Egeli on 84, then a minute later the Red Dragons swapped Smith for Ryan Hardie. O’Brien was booked for blocking Clarke as the Blues forward looked to take the ball into the Wrexham half, then Hardie was fortunate not to join his teammate for two fouls on Cajuste within 30 seconds. From the free-kick following the second, Davis curled to far post, the ball falling to McAteer at a tight angle but the Irish international sliced across the face and well wide when he should have scored. As the game moved into four minutes of additional time, a Clarke cross from the left was flicked on and Hirst looped a header straight at Okonkwo. Clarke smashed a shot against a defender on the edge of the area, but the Welshmen were able to see out the remaining minutes without further concerns, their fans cheering the whistle as if they had won a big victory. A frustrating afternoon for Town, who were in charge and on top throughout but found themselves up against a determined Wrexham rearguard, who secured the point they very evidently came for. The Blues had plenty of shooting opportunities, 19 shots, eight on target, but Okonkwo was perhaps only forced to make save beyond the routine, from Akpom after Philogene’s shot had fallen to the former Boro man. Wrexham rarely committed men forward but Town twice had chances to break on them in the second half, Akpom wasting the best of the two when he opted to shoot rather than passing to Azon. McAteer failed to take the big chance at the end with the Blues otherwise having had few clear sights at goal all afternoon. Town last drew 0-0 away at Brighton in September last year with the most recent Portman Road stalemate with Watford in the Championship earlier in 2024. The draw sees the Blues drop a place to eight in the division, a point off the play-offs and still six from the top two ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Hull City. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor (Cajuste 75), Walle Egeli (McAteer 84), Akpom (Nunez 75), Philogene (J Clarke 65), Azon (Hirst 65). Unused: Button, Johnson, Greaves, Young. Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Scarr, Hyam, Longman, Dobson, Sheaf (James 61), Thomason (O’Brien 61), McClean (c), Windass (Broadhead 70), Smith (Hardie 85). Unused: Burton, Doyle, Coady, Barnett, Ashfield. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northampton). Att: 29,147.

Photo: Matchday Images



Miaow added 17:04 - Nov 22

Piss-poor, frankly.



At least we kept a rare clean sheet. 6

Bluearmy_81 added 17:04 - Nov 22

Just not good enough. Have to be winning this sort of game if we want to go up. No plan B, predictable subs at predictable times. Akpom consistently awful. McAteer is possibly the biggest waste of money in the history of the club. Unbelievable miss. So frustrating 14

RobITFC added 17:06 - Nov 22

Oh dear but we are still better than the mob up the road! -4

blueboy1981 added 17:08 - Nov 22

More Home Points Dropped - in another game we should have been able to win.

Five more changes ? - enough said !! 6

Saxonblue74 added 17:08 - Nov 22

Dominant but slightly lack lustre performance. International breaks are destroying league football, particularly for more creative footballing teams like us. Wrexham got exactly what they came for. 1

TimmyH added 17:09 - Nov 22

So glad I didn't go today as I usually get a ticket around my birthday (couldn't get a ticket without a restricted view) - pouring rain, 0-0 and on the basis of large parts of that match would have had more fun actually looking at the back of an RSJ.



Ironic as we start improving away and scoring goals we're now struggling at home! no intensity or creativity and Akpom, McAteer (best chance) continue to look poor and not worth their signings. O'Shea MOTM for me today, looked solid but lets face it Wrexham hardly came with intent but didn't need to do so as we were so poor. 2

blueboy1981 added 17:10 - Nov 22

Another example of a One Trick Pony - how many more times ?? 5

BangaloreBlues added 17:11 - Nov 22

Missed opportunity to go fourth in the table.

1

mehrad added 17:14 - Nov 22

Didn't think that was an entirely bad performance. Statistically dominant but lacking a bit of guile. Akpom and McAteer are both consistently dreadful. Thought both wingers did well, and midfield was great. On another day, could easily have scored a couple. Onwards and upwards. -3

Broadbent23 added 17:14 - Nov 22

Frustrating but predictable considering we had momentum pre internationals and Wrexham still have promotion momentum. Listening on Town TV we were lacking up front but were against a keeper in form. The line up didn't help; another reshuffle by KMc. Whether it was with internationals arriving late or fitness issues. I felt our Irish duo did well in the first half and Egali is shaping up well. Generally today we just misfired. Come on you blues do the business in Hull this week. -1

Stato added 17:14 - Nov 22

Only Wrexham have drawn more games than us so that result not a massive surprise. Only Sheff Utd have fewer assists than us. That says to me we are a team of individuals with no successful patterns of play. He won't change but I often feel that McKenna leaves his substitutions way too late and doesn't give the subs enough pitch time to play themselves into the game. The lack of assists is a real worry though and luckily we have enough individual talent to keep us in the chase but surely the lack of quality in the final passes is surely the biggest our most urgent issue to address. 2

carlgibbs13 added 17:14 - Nov 22

Poor. That was all on the manger today. Poor team selection.

Wrexham offered nothing in the first half, but obviously changed tactic in the second even though they were obviously playing for a draw. We come out second half with one of the worst performances ever. We changed nothing. 65 minute man for man subs. No strategic changes. Just same old boring nothingness.

This should have Been a 2 or 3 nil match.

6

Saxonblue74 added 17:18 - Nov 22

Broadbent23, not sure what you were hearing through commentary but absolutely not a keeper on form. What little he had to do he did, but very unconvincingly. 2

armchaircritic59 added 17:18 - Nov 22

blueboy1981, first post above spot on, the second one I'll let others debate, though I'm beginning to form an opinion. Right now it appears to me that this squad has a lot more natural talent than the double winning promotion team, but nothing like the balls. Am I right everyone? 2

oldelsworthyfan added 17:18 - Nov 22

Again it just shows that possession isn't everything 2

DannyITFC added 17:19 - Nov 22

Positive: it’s a point.



But….. we just not break them down despite all that possession. Akpom looked poor, shame because he is a really player but needs that first goal you feel. Nunez has to start everytime for me, Mcateer I’m sorry but he was a huge waste of money…..personally I can’t wait for Wes Burns to come back he’s streets ahead of Mcateer. Just imagine a player paid thousands of pounds a week and can’t pass a simple volley into an empty net? A Sunday league player puts that in 9 times out of 10. Get rid please in January and get Burns up to speed.



Poor day for town, but could have been worse if they knicked it at the end from a corner.



A much better performance needed at Hull on Tuesday and 3 points too.

3

JPR77 added 17:19 - Nov 22

Very, very disappointing. With the quality we have, surely a settled consistent starting 11 without all the weekly tinkering would’ve dispatched this average on the day Wrexham side convincingly. January can’t come quick enough, fresh fire power needed. On a positive note, Walle looks awesome!! UT 1

TimmyH added 17:24 - Nov 22

We haven't a clue when sides sit deeper...Preston/Blackburn away games then Charlton/WBA and Watford home games, we just don't have enough intensity or creative playmaking, also too many players standing still once up the field without the ball being played into vacant areas for a player to run onto. 3

Saxonblue74 added 17:24 - Nov 22

Jpr77, consistency must be nigh impossible to achieve with such a broken start to the season. A few games strung together, a bit of momentum built then stop again for 2 weeks. Arguably mom today Dara O'Shea, who was busiest Town player over the last 2 weeks?? 1

Nottsblue66 added 17:25 - Nov 22

Inconsistent ipswich one trick McKenna so predictable what's alarming is some fans think the sun still shines out of McKenna's backside.

We will not win at Hull as they are solid at home

I'm getting quite fed up with McKenna's 1 system football



4

ChingShady added 17:29 - Nov 22

Cheer up children, it’s football. We should have won, we under performed considering how comfortable it was, Wrexham came with a game plan evidently to either knick it or play for a point. We’re 5 unbeaten and disappointed knowing we should be doing better.



Maybe not have the emotional intelligence of a 5 year old. Some of you forget so quickly what we went through during the ME era. Some of you are born in 1981 ffs… -2

TimmyH added 17:30 - Nov 22

Sorry to make another post - how many times do I have to hear from posters saying the next transfer window can't come quick enough - by and large it's been our downfall since going up to the Premiership, if you were to put each signing under the microscope we've certainly thrown some money away on some very average under performing players are are simply not fitting into McK's system (which is rarely flexible). 2

Bert added 17:36 - Nov 22

Easy to say we should do better against teams like Wrexham but playing five at the back requires us to get a goal early on. Without that we are stifled. IMO the team selection was ok. 0

WizardNinja added 17:38 - Nov 22

woeful performance across the board really. Akpom just simply isn't good enough to play in the 10 for us , his first touch and control are abysmal. 0

poet added 17:38 - Nov 22

Well we were poor, no getting away from that. But when you are up against a team that are devoid of any attacking talent, and just sit back, foul and stifle the game, it’s always going to be difficult. Why Broadhead wants to waist his talents playing for a club whose only objective appears to be to drag football into the gutters, I’ll never know. He’s much better than that. 0

