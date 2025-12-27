Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Struber: Morsy Super Close to Joining Bristol City
Saturday, 27th Dec 2025 10:35

Bristol City head coach Gerhard Struber says the Robins are “super close” to signing former Blues skipper Sam Morsy.

News emerged earlier in the week that the 34-year-old free agent was in advanced talks at Ashton Gate.

Morsy left Kuwait SC after a short spell in September having departed the Blues in the summer.

“Yes, we are super close with Sam,” Struber said at his post-match press conference following yesterday’s 2-1 win at West Brom.

“I would say [that] Sam gives us a little bit more experience. He’s a player with a little bit of a different face and he can be, of course, on the pitch for us super important.

“But also, next to Knighty [Jason Knight], next to Rob Dickie, next to Zak Vyner, he can be also in the dressing room for us an important player.

“We had the chance to get him, and I would say [in] the next few days, maybe he has a Bristol City shirt on.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025