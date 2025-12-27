Struber: Morsy Super Close to Joining Bristol City
Saturday, 27th Dec 2025 10:35
Bristol City head coach Gerhard Struber says the Robins are “super close” to signing former Blues skipper Sam Morsy.
News emerged earlier in the week that the 34-year-old free agent was in advanced talks at Ashton Gate.
Morsy left Kuwait SC after a short spell in September having departed the Blues in the summer.
“Yes, we are super close with Sam,” Struber said at his post-match press conference following yesterday’s 2-1 win at West Brom.
“I would say [that] Sam gives us a little bit more experience. He’s a player with a little bit of a different face and he can be, of course, on the pitch for us super important.
“But also, next to Knighty [Jason Knight], next to Rob Dickie, next to Zak Vyner, he can be also in the dressing room for us an important player.
“We had the chance to get him, and I would say [in] the next few days, maybe he has a Bristol City shirt on.”
