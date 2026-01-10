Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool - Match Report

Saturday, 10th Jan 2026 17:05 A goal in each half from Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves saw Town to a 2-1 victory over League One Blackpool at Portman Road and into round four of the FA Cup. The Blues had already had plenty of chances before Philogene’s 10th goal of the season gave them the lead on 35, Greaves nodded the second on 87 as the game continued in a similar manner after the break, before Ashley Fletcher netted an injury time penalty for the visitors, but Kieran McKenna’s side weren’t to be denied a victory in his 200th game in charge of the club. Town made seven changes from the side which beat Oxford United on New Year’s Day with Wes Burns making his first start since returning from injury and Ashley Young skippering. Young, an FA Cup winner with Manchester United and the oldest player ever to captain the club, started at right-back with Ben Johnson at left-back and Jacob Greaves and Cedric Kipre the centre-halves. Alex Palmer was in goal for the first time since returning from the calf injury he sustained in October. Azor Matusiwa continued in central midfield alongside Jack Taylor with, from the right, Burns, Jack Clarke and Jaden Philogene the trio behind number nine Chuba Akpom. Leif Davis, Sindre Walle Egeli and Marcelino Nunez dropped to the bench, while Christian Walton, Dara O’Shea, Darnell Furlong and Jens Cajuste were left out of the squad. Sammie Szmodics was on the bench having returned to training this week having been ill over Christmas, while David Button, former Tangerines loanee Elkan Baggott and Fin Barbrook all came into the squad. League One Blackpool’s head coach Ian Evatt, one of two Seasiders sent off when the teams last met in the FA Cup in 2010 when Town won 2-1 at Bloomfield Road, brought former Blues midfielder Lee Evans and winger CJ Hamilton into their XI, while Josh Bowler and Scott Banks dropped to the bench. Town weren’t far away from going in front in the fourth minute when Kipre nodded Clarke’s corner from the right goalwards but Bailey Peacock-Farrell tipped over. Two minutes later, the Blues counter-attacked after a Blackpool free-kick and Philogene played in Burns in space breaking into the right of the area, however, the Wales international slipped as he prepared to shoot and the ball ran wide. On eight, Johnson rather scuffed a shot from the left of the box having begun the game in a very advanced left-back role. In the 11th minute, Taylor, who scored twice in the Blues’ 3-0 FA Cup third round victory at Portman Road last season, curled one from outside the area into Peacock-Farrell’s arms. Two minutes later, the game was held up for Zac Ashworth to receive treatment after clattering into the advertising hoardings after he and Burns had slid in to challenge for a loose ball. The former West Brom left-back was fine to continue. Once play restarted, Young fed Burns on the right and the wideman clipped over a cross which Akpom did well to win in the air but sent just over. On 20, Taylor sent a free-kick from the left to beyond the far post and Burns diverted it to Peacock-Farrell having done well to battle his marker to win it. Two minutes later, Philogene nutmegged Danny Imray, then exchanged passes with Taylor before hitting a shot from a tight angle on the left which Peacock-Farrell saved low. Town captain for the day Young was shown the game’s first yellow card in the 22nd minute for pulling back Hamilton as the winger sought to run round the outside of him. The resultant free-kick was cleared and Evans shot well into the North Stand. Blackpool went very close to going in front in the 25th minute, Hamilton playing a one-two with Albie Morgan before cutting back from the byline and finding Imray in space towards the back of the box. The on-loan Crystal Palace right-back seemed certain to score but Greaves dived in to make a vital block. Three minutes later, Town will feel they should have gone in front. Greaves rose highest to win Young’s corner from the right at the far post and headed to the edge of the six-yard box where Taylor nodded over when the Irish international will think he ought to have done better. Just after the half-hour, Clarke found Philogene with a cross-field pass and the Blues’ top scorer juggled the ball a couple of times before his latest Goal of the Season attempt looped over into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Town’s pressure and numerous goal attempts finally paid dividends in the 36th minute when Philogene netted his 10th of the season. Burns moved the ball from the right to Clarke, who brought it inside and moved it on to Johnson on the edge of the box to the left, the former West Ham man played it out wide to Philogene, who shot across Peacock-Farrell and into the corner of the net. In the 41st minute, Young curled a free-kick from just outside the area into Peacock-Farrell’s arms, Taylor having been tripped as he looked to receive a return pass. There was a scare for the Blues on 44 when Johnson appeared to be fouled by Imray as he looked to see the ball back to Palmer, however, referee Thomas Parsons saw no infringement and Greaves was forced to slide in and concede a corner. Within a minute, Town broke quickly and Akpom was played in in space on the left just outside the area by Clarke, but Peacock-Farrell saved the on-loan Ajax man’s well-struck shot. As the half moved into two additional minutes, Kipre looped Young’s corner from the right high and wide. Just before the whistle, Clarke’s shot was blocked and the loose ball fell to Johnson on the edge of the area but the full-back’s strike flew wide, perhaps off a defender. The Blues were well worth their lead at the break having dominated throughout and having carved out plenty of chances before and after Philogene’s excellent goal, his 10th of the season, all at Portman Road with the last seven all at the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand end of the ground. Blackpool had rarely got into the final third but might well have gone in front from their one real chance, but Greaves made an important block. Two minutes after the restart, Andy Lyons was booked for cynically bringing down Philogene just outside the area to the left, the winger having beaten him. Johnson’s free-kick was wafted towards the far post and headed out to Young, whose shot was on its way into the net until Lyons diverted it over. Ahead of the corner, Burns was yellow-carded for shoving Tangerines’ skipper George Honeyman into the net. Blackpool were close to levelling in the 52nd minute, a Peacock-Farrell long kick down the middle sending Hamilton through on goal, but Palmer did well to save with his left foot. Town were next to threaten on 53, Taylor hitting an effort wide, then a minute later Clarke’s blocked shot fell to Johnson, whose first-time effort was high and wide. The Blues continued to dominate and create chances, if anything more so than in the first half. Just ahead of the hour, a Philogene strike from just outside the area hit Akpom and flew wide. On 62, Blackpool swapped Evans for Jordan Brown, the ex-Blues skipper receiving a warm ovation from his old supporters. A minute later, Philogene curled not too far wide form just beyond the 18-yard line to the left. And on 64, Clarke escaped down the right and cut back to the penalty spot, the ball catching one, possibly two, defenders on its way to Philogene, who took a touch before hitting a shot which was blocked. Within a minute, Young smashed a powerful effort just over Peacock-Farrell’s cross-bar from 25 yards. Blackpool had another chance to level in the 68th minute, Fletcher flicking on a long ball to Hamilton, who had caused Young problems throughout. The winger’s cross was cut out but Kipre’s poor touch fell to Fletcher, but his shot was blocked by the ever-vigilant Greaves. Following the corner, Imray’s shot from the back of the box was turned behind for another flag-kick from which the Blues were on a promising break when Akpom was fouled, much to skipper Young’s frustration. Blackpool switched Tom Bloxham for Bowler. Town made their first changes in the 73rd minute, Akpom, Burns, Clarke and Philogene making way for Ivan Azon, Kasey McAteer, Walle Egeli and Szmodics. Imray shot low from an angle on the right through to Palmer, before McAteer sent over a low cross from the right towards Azon, but Lyons did brilliantly to get in the Spaniard’s way. Banks replaced captain Honeyman for the visitors on 77. Walle Egeli, playing as the number 10 with Szmodics on the left, hit the wall with a free-kick having been fouled himself by Ashworth on 79. As the game moved into its final five minutes, Imray was booked for his complaints after being knocked off the ball by Taylor just outside the area on the right. At the other end, Taylor fed in Szmodics on the left of the box but Imray slid in to take the ball away from the Irish international, who is still awaiting his first Portman Road goal. Town’s second goal finally came from Young’s resultant flag-kick, Greaves rising highest to get ahead of keeper Peacock-Farrell and nod his second goal of the season into the far top corner of the net. Baggott came off the bench in the 89th minute to replace Johnson at left-back, the Indonesia international’s first appearance of the season. Soon after, the fourth official’s board indicated five additional minutes. In the final minute of time added on, Blackpool were awarded a penalty, Greaves having been adjudged to have fouled Banks as the sub twisted and turned his way into the area. Video evidence suggested the Town centre-half had won the ball. Fletcher took the kick and found the net despite Palmer getting across to his right and getting a strong hand on the ball. That was the last action of a game dominated by the Blues, who have now won five on the bounce at home. The scoreline really should have been more emphatic with Town having 31 shots, eight on target. Nevertheless, despite rarely spending much time in the Blues’ half, Blackpool had a handful of opportunities before Greaves’s goal all but settled it with the Town centre-half having made some outstanding blocks prior to being penalised for the late spot-kick, which came too late for a Blackpool fightback. The draw for the fourth round takes place on Monday, live on TNT Sports ahead of the Liverpool-Barnsley tie at around 6.35pm. Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present with Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole making the draw. Town or Blackpool will be ball number six. Fourth round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th February. Town: Palmer, Johnson (Baggott 89), Kipre, Greaves, Young (c), Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns (McAteer 73), Clarke (Walle Egeli 73), Philogene (Szmodics 73), Akpom. Unused: Button, Baggott, Davis, Barbrook, Nunez. Blackpool: Peacock-Farrell, Lyons, Casey, Ashworth, Imray, Evans (Brown 62), Morgan, Honeyman (c), Hamilton, Bloxham (Bowler 70), Fletcher. Unused: Ravizzoli, Nwankwo, Upton, Knight, Finnigan, Ennis. Referee: Thomas Parsons (Rochdale). Att: 27,527. Photo: Matchday Images



Bert added 17:13 - Jan 10

27,000 plus is unbelievable for a 3rd round tie. Shows just how important the club is to supporters. 4

bluesissy added 17:14 - Jan 10

Should of thrashed them....God we need a decent striker...a win is a win...in the hat for round four. 3

TimmyH added 17:18 - Jan 10

Got the job done!...still poor on the shots to goals ratio which seriously needs to improve, shame on the penalty given in injury time but largely a dominant performance - we move on. Mats and Greaves (despite the penalty, if it was one) the picks today. 0

grow_our_own added 17:21 - Jan 10

This wasn't a 2-1 game. Blackpool are no pushovers with their strikers. We're playing impressive stuff atm. Loved the Clarke + Philogene combinations. First time we've seen them play alongside each other like that. From having no one to play the central 10, with Nunez and Clarke, we are now very strong here. 1

armchaircritic59 added 17:21 - Jan 10

Not a lot more than a training exercise, though credit Blackpool for hanging in there. Might be one of those rare matches where the most dangerous opposition player in terms of possible assists was their goalkeeper!



MOM for me definitely Jack Clarke, interesting at no 10, not sure if he can continue that form there in the league, but would be worth trying maybe. I still think he's a wide left player. Matusiwa good, almost goes without saying. JP did his stuff at PR as usual too.



Another match that shows the need for a goalscorer. Well we have a week before Blackburn, so hopefully one in before then, and maybe another addition too. Job done today, on to more important things now. 1

prebbs007 added 17:24 - Jan 10

Same old story. 70+% possession 30+ shots but takes 87 mins to get 2nd goal and that’s from a set piece. Good job we did or it would have been ET. We DESPERATELY need a CF and we need him now not on 1st Feb !! Come on MA deliver what we obviously need. We have the highest XG in the division let’s not waste it. Top two will pass us bye if we don’t get a goalscorer to convert the great play into goals. There’s no points for possession and shots. 2

samsonblue added 17:27 - Jan 10

So we win. All others in top 5 of Championship lost. Good news or extra game time we won't need at end of season?!!! 1

d77sgw added 17:29 - Jan 10

Winning is a good habit, period.

Seem to recall a decent cup run in ‘92 did us no harm. 0

Stato added 17:38 - Jan 10

I'm often critical of KM but today I thought he got it spot on and produced what for me was the best cup performance I can think of from his time in charge. So many positives and even the the most harsh critics will struggle to find negaitives. 1

