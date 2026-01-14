Women's Head of Performance Departs

Wednesday, 14th Jan 2026 10:00

Town have announced that women’s head of performance Nicola Stolworthy has left the club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

Stolworthy has been with the Blues since August 2021, working as strength and conditioning coach alongside the head of performance role.

Earlier in the week, Town appointed Sean Burt to the new position of technical director as part of a shake-up of the women’s staff which has also seen manager Joe Sheehan replaced by David Wright on an interim basis.

Photo: Matchday Images