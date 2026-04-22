Two Changes For Town at Charlton as Davis Misses Out

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 18:46 Town have made two changes for this evening’s game at Charlton with Leif Davis absent from the squad having felt his hamstring following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough. The left-back’s issue is not considered serious. Ben Johnson returns in his place, while Anis Mehmeti is the number 10 with Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. Jens Cajuste is back among the subs. Jacob Greaves makes his 50th appearance for the Blues. Charlton make eight changes from the team which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Thomas Kaminski, Collins Sichenje, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jayden Fevrier, Conor Coventry, Joe Rankin-Costello, Charlie Kelman and Tyreece Campbell coming into the XI. Will Mannion, Reece Burke, Luke Chambers, Conor Coady, Sonny Carey, Matty Godden and Lyndon Dykes drop to the bench, while on-loan Town right-back Harry Clarke is ineligible. Charlton: Kaminski, Sichenje, Jones, Gillesphey, Fevrier, Coventry, Rankin-Costello, Docherty (c), Bell, Kelman, Campbell. Subs: Mannion, Burke, Coady, Chambers, Berry, Carey, Knibbs, Godden, Dykes. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Mehmeti, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Neil, Cajuste, Nunez, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire). Photo: Action Images



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Saxonblue74 added 18:49 - Apr 22

Come on Town, let's have a level of performance we know you're capable of. Time to send a message to the rivals 8

AJW1971 added 18:57 - Apr 22

I would have gone with Clarke rather than Philly, but I’m ok, with this starting 11.

8 changes for Charlton is significant, hopefully they will be disjointed and we can capitalise with a comprehensive win and a much needed 3 points

COYB!! 5

jas0999 added 18:58 - Apr 22

Well, here we go. Business end of season. Three wins from four games needed. Time for a step up in performance. Time for the manager to earn his PL salary. That starts with a performance over the whole match. No excuses. Three points only acceptable outcome. 3

armchaircritic59 added 18:59 - Apr 22

Ok, well I would have started that back four anyway, despite LD's " hamstring " problem. Wouldn't have had either Mehmeti or Philiogene starting either. But it shouldn't make any difference as any side we put out is good enough to see off Charlton, if we make the requisite effort and don't go missing like at Portsmouth and others. 0

TimmyH added 19:03 - Apr 22

Clarke offers far more away from home than Philogene so a bit surprised he's not starting particularly with McK's liking of rotating some players game to game, Nunez being dropped I understand. Have to win this, no excuses! 3

Keanos_Barmy added 19:07 - Apr 22

I would always start Cedric alongside Dara, with either Johnson or Greaves at left back when Leif's unavailable 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:09 - Apr 22

TimmyH, I understand Nunez being dropped too. Wouldn't have started him either, no number 10, revolutionary hey? Would be playing a different system too, but more chance of the moon falling out of the sky than that happening. Whatever, the side selected is more than good enough to bring back 3 points, if it turns up! 1

Crawfordsboot added 19:14 - Apr 22

That’s quite a bench! 0

SickParrot added 19:16 - Apr 22

Middlesbrough was a mustn't lose game but this is a must win. We will miss Leif from an attacking perspective but Johnson should make us more solid defensively. Having already lost to Charlton at home, if we can't beat them tonight we don't deserve to be promoted anyway! 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:18 - Apr 22

Jas099, we get the salary thing. Enough now! 0

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