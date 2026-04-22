Two Changes For Town at Charlton as Davis Misses Out
Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 18:46
Town have made two changes for this evening’s game at Charlton with Leif Davis absent from the squad having felt his hamstring following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.
The left-back’s issue is not considered serious. Ben Johnson returns in his place, while Anis Mehmeti is the number 10 with Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. Jens Cajuste is back among the subs. Jacob Greaves makes his 50th appearance for the Blues.
Charlton make eight changes from the team which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Thomas Kaminski, Collins Sichenje, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jayden Fevrier, Conor Coventry, Joe Rankin-Costello, Charlie Kelman and Tyreece Campbell coming into the XI.
Will Mannion, Reece Burke, Luke Chambers, Conor Coady, Sonny Carey, Matty Godden and Lyndon Dykes drop to the bench, while on-loan Town right-back Harry Clarke is ineligible.
Charlton: Kaminski, Sichenje, Jones, Gillesphey, Fevrier, Coventry, Rankin-Costello, Docherty (c), Bell, Kelman, Campbell. Subs: Mannion, Burke, Coady, Chambers, Berry, Carey, Knibbs, Godden, Dykes.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Mehmeti, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Neil, Cajuste, Nunez, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.
No One Likes Us, Do We Care? by tractorboykent
Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition by The_Flashing_Smile
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]