McAteer: This Shows What It Means to This Town

Monday, 4th May 2026 15:02 by Kallum Brisset

Town winger Kasey McAteer reiterated how grateful he is to the Blues support after this afternoon’s open-top bus parade through Ipswich.

Around 30,000 fans lined the streets from Portman Road to Christchurch Park as Kieran McKenna’s side celebrated promotion back to the Premier League.

McAteer, who joined the Blues last summer and had not experienced either of Town’s previous two recent promotions, says Monday’s event exceeded all of his expectations.

“It’s unbelievable, we’ve worked hard all year for this,” he said. “To come here and celebrate with the fans, our families, the boys, the backroom staff, and the coaching staff makes all the hard work worth it. We’re over the moon today.

“It shows what it means to this town, how close this football club is to the town and what it means to the people. The success that we’ve brought, we’re happy to see smiles on people’s faces.

“That’s why we play the game and why we enjoy playing football. We’re really happy to see everyone today and thank you for coming out and supporting us.

“It’s a Monday, people are taking time out to come and support us, it’s brilliant. What this means to the fans and the people that have supported us, it’s great to give a little bit back.

“We’re over the moon with them showing up today and we can’t thank them enough.”

Following his arrival from Leicester City, McAteer acknowledged he faced a difficult start to life in Suffolk with his first goal for the Blues not coming until early April.

Since then, the 24-year-old has scored in each of his final three matches at Portman Road to play a significant role in getting Town over the line and back at English football’s top table.

Reflecting on his goal sealing Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Queens Park Rangers, McAteer says he is immensely proud to have contributed to giving the supporters another special day.

He said: “It was brilliant. I was going to take my shirt off and I thought I don’t want a yellow card and pay a fine! There were a lot of emotions, but when the ball went in the back of the net you knew it was done.

“At 2-0, you never know what can happen if they get a goal back, it could be a bit shaky. That third goal to seal it was brilliant, and you could tell by everyone’s celebrations to know we finally got it done. It was second to none, it’s what you dream of as a kid.

“I’m really proud. I’ve not hit the heights I wanted to hit, but football is a confidence game and when you get a taste for it, you just want more.

“Three in three at Portman Road is brilliant just to hear your name being belted out as a goalscorer at the stadium. The fans singing your name gives you that push to do more and more for the team and the club.

“I’m over the moon and hopefully I can take it to next season along with the boys on that bus as well.”

Celebrations among the Blues’ squad have been on the cards ever since the final whistle blew on Saturday afternoon, which continued long into the weekend.

Asked if he had been to bed since the season came to a close, McAteer said: “For like three hours! I need an afternoon nap when I get back and see if I can get my voice back.

“We’ll enjoy this, we’ve worked hard, we all deserve it everyone on that bus and everyone who is involved with it. We’ll enjoy it now and see where the night takes us.

“I’ve not been at football as we’ve not stopped for about 24 hours! It’s been brilliant seeing everyone congratulate you and saying well done to everyone. It’s what it’s all about.

“We’ll enjoy this moment with our friends, families and teammates, and I'm sure we’ll have a good night celebrating tonight.”

Photo: TWTD