Mings Wins Europa League Medal

Thursday, 21st May 2026 11:03

Former Blues defender Tyrone Mings came on as a late sub as Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul last night to win the Europa League for the first time.

Defender Mings, who came on for the final two minutes against the Bundesliga side, was with the Blues between December 2012 when he was signed from non-league Chippenham Town.

The now-33-year-old went on to make 49 starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring two goals, before joining AFC Bournemouth for £8 million in June 2015.

The 18-times-capped England international moved on to Villa for a fee which eventually rose to £26.5 million in July 2019.

Last night’s success was Villa’s first European title since winning the European Cup in 1982 and fifth success in the competition for manager Unai Emery, extending his own record.

Villa join Town, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves and Fulham as English clubs to have won the trophy either in its current incarnation or as the UEFA Cup.

Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect