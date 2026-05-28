O'Shea and Ogbene Win Caps in Irish Victory

Thursday, 28th May 2026 22:07

Blues duo Dara O’Shea and Chieo Ogbene won caps as the Republic of Ireland beat Qatar 1-0 in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium, both sides ending the match with 10 men.

The Town pair both started for Ireland, O’Shea winning his 45th cap and Ogbene his 34th, with their side going into a fifth minute lead through Brentford’s Nathan Collins.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team were well in charge until just before the break when Lincoln City’s Jack Moylan, who scored a hat-trick on his international debut in the 5-0 thrashing of Grenada earlier in the month, was shown a harsh red card for a raised boot.

O’Shea, who had been a late call into the squad following a number of withdrawals, was substituted at half-time in what was almost certainly a planned switch. The Town skipper will now leave the party and won’t make the trip to Canada for next Friday’s final friendly of the summer.

Ogbene, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, played the first 75 minutes before being replaced.

Qatar, who caused little serious danger despite their man advantage, were reduced in number themselves on 78 when Almoez Ali was dismissed for an off-the-ball clash with Jayson Molumby.

Town academy product Corrie Ndaba, now with Serie A Lecce, made his full international debut when he came off the bench in the 74th minute.

Photo: Reuters