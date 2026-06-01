Baggott in Indonesia Squad

Monday, 1st Jun 2026 20:27

Blues central defender Elkan Baggott has been named in the Indonesia squad for their June friendlies.

The Indonesians, who are now managed by Englishman John Herdman, previously in charge of Canada’s men and women, Toronto FC’s men and New Zealand’s women, host Oman on Friday and Mozambique the following Tuesday, both games in Jakarta.

Baggott won his 25th and 26th full caps in March, his first international appearances since January 2024.

The 23-year-old made only two first-team appearances for the Blues during 2025/26, one minute off the bench in the FA Cup against his former loan side Blackpool and 73 minutes from the start in the same competition at left-back at Wrexham.

Baggott is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028 having signed a new deal last August. A move away from Portman Road permanently or on loan appears all but certain ahead of the new campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images