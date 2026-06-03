Mehmeti Set to Add to Caps

Wednesday, 3rd Jun 2026 11:16

Town forward Anis Mehmeti will be hoping to add to his caps when Albania face Israel in a friendly in Tirana this evening.

In March, Mehmeti, 25, became the first Blues player to win a senior cap with the Albanians when he came on as a half-time sub in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ukraine in Valencia. That was his fourth game for Albania and first since 2023.

Following tonight’s match, the Albanians host Luxembourg in another friendly on Saturday.

Elsewhere, former Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe’s DR Congo take on Denmark in a friendly in Belgium.

Tuanzebe, who left Town for Burnley last summer, has been named in the squad for the World Cup finals.

Photo: Tomasz Karczewski/Arena Akcji/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect