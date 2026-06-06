Chambers and Norris Help England to Win Seniors World Cup

Saturday, 6th Jun 2026 18:01

Former Blues skippers Luke Chambers and David Norris were part of the England Seniors side which thrashed France 4-0 to carry off the Seniors World Cup in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand earlier today.

Eight nations - England, Thailand, USA, Taiwan, Australia, France, Laos and New Zealand - took part in the tournament, which was being staged for the 18th time having initially been instigated to lure back tourists following the 2004 tsunami. England have now won the trophy nine times.

In addition to Chambers, who led the team out in the final, and Norris, the squad included players from the Premier League down to the lower levels of the EFL and non-league - Gareth Barry, Lee Hendrie, Ian Cox, Kevin Ellison, Barry Hayles, Jamie Cureton, Karl Duguid, Luke McCormick, Jamie Coyle, Jake Wright, Lee Elam and Aaron O’Connor.

The rules stated that each team should have three players aged 40 to 44, four players 45 to 49 and three 50 or older on the field with rolling subs for the over-50s for matches played over 20-minute quarters.

In the group stages, England beat Thailand 2-0, the US 3-0 and Taiwan 4-1 before a 5-2 semi-final success against Australia.

Photo: Facebook