McKenna: An Incredible Journey

Wednesday, 10th Jun 2026 22:51 Departing Blues boss Kieran McKenna has issued an emotional goodbye message to supporters having announced he is leaving the club earlier this evening. McKenna, 40, has decided to end his four-and-a-half-year stay at Portman Road in order to take time away from football having secured the third promotion with the Blues and second to the Premier League. Speaking to TownTV, McKenna reflected on his remarkable spell at the club, occasionally holding back tears, and thanking supporters, players and staff. We understand Town are aiming to bring in their new manager sooner rather than later, certainly within a fortnight, perhaps even earlier. Bookies have started to compile odds on the Northern Irishman's successor with one making Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil the strong early favourite at 2/1 on. The ex-Wolves and Bournemouth manager and one-time Norwich City midfielder’s name was circulating as a potential target yesterday when McKenna was tipped to join Fulham. Former Blues loanee and ex-Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is at 4/1, Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg at 8/1 and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who McKenna worked under at Manchester United, 12/1. After that, a host of potential candidates are at 20/1 including Scott Parker, Steve Cooper, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and Thomas Frank, who recently said he, like McKenna, is taking time out of the game. Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect



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Simonds92 added 22:56 - Jun 10

If it's any of the names on that list, we may as well not bother next season. O'Neil should be nowhere near it. He's a Temu Scott Parker. 1

youngie7 added 22:58 - Jun 10

Watched the video and choked up, he genuinely seems very emotional and upset, maybe there is something we don’t know with his family or even himself, I just hope he doesn’t go to Fulham in a month - a very sad day for the club, need Thomas Frank in, similar club to Brentford and he would be superb imo 3

BlueMoon added 22:59 - Jun 10

Wish him and his family well. Genuine man who always conducted himself with dignity and class. He clearly feels a lot for the club. Sad news to hear for all Town fans. 5

Saxonblue74 added 23:04 - Jun 10

That's a very uninspiring list of "potential candidates". Making bad news worse. 0

ScottCandage added 23:06 - Jun 10

I can't bring myself to watch this. 0

bluetoba added 23:09 - Jun 10

Two of the last comments (downvoted) have came to fruition then. Pretty obvious really when other potential parties curiousity were never dismissed. At least the owners recouped 8 million quid compensation and will put it to hopefully fine use. I’m now gonna make a bet that Town finish higher than Fulham next season. 0

darkhorse28 added 23:21 - Jun 10

Nobody gave more. A modern day club hero, worked his backside off.



His clenched fist, on the end of Ashtons chin, a poetic end.



Ashton can’t provide the platform, the vision, the strategy, and most importantly the talent ID to survive and thrive at this level…, McKenna doesn’t want Ashton to be his ceiling, and he’s sadly right to go…, I don’t want him to be our clubs ceiling.



I wish the owners would show courage. Real courage. Ashton is good in the EFL, and that’s where we’ll reside as long as he’s the only football voice in the room.



Would love a Frank or real football heavyweight, but there’s no way we’re getting anying but a young, less experienced coach that Ashton can control…, that’s the MO.



We needed a change. This wasn’t it. Good luck KM, never like the way these things happen in the modern game, but earned the right to do it in his terms.



I have SO little faith in Ashton doing anything other than what suits his need for control.



Still. I’ve been wrong before and will be again. -1

darkhorse28 added 23:28 - Jun 10

Bank on Frank for Europe.



We’re such an easy project to sell to him, a community club, very similar to Brentford, a hub of the community and a one club town, a place where you can put down roots, where there’s patience, status, and resources.



Can’t imagine he’d work with Ashton though and a WBA panini sticker book from 2001 Mark still exclusively uses for recruitment.



Ah well - a young coach to do as he’s told it is then. Or Mark taking training in his WBA tracksuit probably isn’t entirely off the table.



What price is Mark Ashton? .., Mark interviewing Mark. That’s the dream right there. -1

dazza added 23:29 - Jun 10

Thanks for everything KM - you did an amazing job and it brought back so many memories of the burley era. Personally I would say the best fit for our style of play would be Thomas Frank or Brendan Rodgers (although no chance on the latter). Let’s see what happens - I like Ashton and I am sure he will make a good call on this - despite what others are saying. 0

Godders999 added 23:32 - Jun 10

Ipswich need to go and get BRENDAN ROGERS!! 0

emergencylime added 23:37 - Jun 10

Heartfelt thanks for your pivotal role in bringing our club back to life, and use the time off wisely! Similar to above comments, now is a good time to separate the CEO and Chairman/Chairperson roles back out to 2 different people. 0

Bert added 00:04 - Jun 11

Sincere, humble and a man of immense integrity. Not many like him in football. He has nurtured our club, grown it and put his life and soul into making our club great again. A true professional and strength of maturity to know when a break is needed. He owes us nothing but we owe him our gratitude. Another chapter unfolds. 0

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