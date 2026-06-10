McKenna: An Incredible Journey
Wednesday, 10th Jun 2026 22:51
Departing Blues boss Kieran McKenna has issued an emotional goodbye message to supporters having announced he is leaving the club earlier this evening.
McKenna, 40, has decided to end his four-and-a-half-year stay at Portman Road in order to take time away from football having secured the third promotion with the Blues and second to the Premier League.
Speaking to TownTV, McKenna reflected on his remarkable spell at the club, occasionally holding back tears, and thanking supporters, players and staff.
We understand Town are aiming to bring in their new manager sooner rather than later, certainly within a fortnight, perhaps even earlier.
Bookies have started to compile odds on the Northern Irishman's successor with one making Strasbourg boss Gary O’Neil the strong early favourite at 2/1 on.
The ex-Wolves and Bournemouth manager and one-time Norwich City midfielder’s name was circulating as a potential target yesterday when McKenna was tipped to join Fulham.
Former Blues loanee and ex-Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is at 4/1, Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg at 8/1 and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, who McKenna worked under at Manchester United, 12/1.
After that, a host of potential candidates are at 20/1 including Scott Parker, Steve Cooper, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and Thomas Frank, who recently said he, like McKenna, is taking time out of the game.
Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect
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