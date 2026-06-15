Mitchell Signs New Deal

Monday, 15th Jun 2026 15:45

Midfielder Leah Mitchell has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old joined the Blues’ academy in 2022 and was a member of the side which won promotion to WSL2 for the first time in 2024/25.

Having switched from full-back to a holding midfield role, Mitchell excelled as Town retained their second-tier status following a storming second half of the season.

“It feels great to sign a new contract with the club,” Mitchell said. “Ipswich has been such a massive part of my life over the last few years and I can’t wait to continue my journey here.”

Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “We are delighted that Leah has committed her future to the club with a new long-term contract.

“It’s a reflection of the impact she’s made that we see her as a key part of our long-term plans.

“She’s been outstanding in the WSL2, playing a huge role in our improvement in form since the turn of the year.

“We’re all so excited to see the contribution she’ll continue to make in the seasons ahead.”





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images