Mitchell Signs New Deal
Monday, 15th Jun 2026 15:45
Midfielder Leah Mitchell has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
The 20-year-old joined the Blues’ academy in 2022 and was a member of the side which won promotion to WSL2 for the first time in 2024/25.
Having switched from full-back to a holding midfield role, Mitchell excelled as Town retained their second-tier status following a storming second half of the season.
“It feels great to sign a new contract with the club,” Mitchell said. “Ipswich has been such a massive part of my life over the last few years and I can’t wait to continue my journey here.”
Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “We are delighted that Leah has committed her future to the club with a new long-term contract.
“It’s a reflection of the impact she’s made that we see her as a key part of our long-term plans.
“She’s been outstanding in the WSL2, playing a huge role in our improvement in form since the turn of the year.
“We’re all so excited to see the contribution she’ll continue to make in the seasons ahead.”
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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