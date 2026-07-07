Striker Eldred Signs Pro Deal
Tuesday, 7th Jul 2026 18:43
Academy striker Sid Eldred has signed a professional deal with the club.
The 18-year-old was a regular for the U18s last season and also featured for the U21s.
The Brentwood-born frontman has won Northern Ireland caps from the U15s up to the U19s.
“Very happy to extend my stay at Ipswich Town,” he said. “The club is going in the right direction and I’m excited for the future ahead.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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