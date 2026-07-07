Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Striker Eldred Signs Pro Deal
Tuesday, 7th Jul 2026 18:43

Academy striker Sid Eldred has signed a professional deal with the club.

The 18-year-old was a regular for the U18s last season and also featured for the U21s.

The Brentwood-born frontman has won Northern Ireland caps from the U15s up to the U19s.

“Very happy to extend my stay at Ipswich Town,” he said. “The club is going in the right direction and I’m excited for the future ahead.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Brogan55 added 18:57 - Jul 7
It is very important to keep building the Club from the bottom to the top.The future is stronger than it was 2years ago.Our rise from league 1 was brilliant,but it gave us too much to do to in a little time.
Sid and his teammates are going to give the Club the foundation to build on and hopefully they will be the ones which will make the Club even greater.
1

armchaircritic59 added 19:23 - Jul 7
Brogan55, yes indeed, amen to that. When building anything you lay the foundations first.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 300 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026