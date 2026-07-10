Town Launch Supporters Clubs Global Network

Friday, 10th Jul 2026 20:29

Town have launched the Official Supporters Clubs Global Network, designed to forge stronger links with fan groups locally and internationally.

OSCs will have the opportunity to be officially recognised by the club with various benefits including group ticketing access for overseas branches and matchday visibility on LED boards and in matchday programmes at Portman Road.

Fans wanting to set up an OSC will need to complete the form here with each group requiring a minimum of five members, one of whom must be named as a chair, along with a treasurer and/or secretary. Details for all members must be provided via the form.

All members of the club must be on the club’s database and any groups applying for tickets must all hold an active international membership. Full details on the club site.

Photo: ITFC