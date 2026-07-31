Stoke Linked With Hirst
Friday, 31st Jul 2026 14:27
Championship Stoke City are reported to be eyeing a move for Blues striker George Hirst.
The Scotland international has played a big part in Town’s three promotions in four years having joined from Leicester, initially on loan, midway through the 2022/23 League One campaign. The deal was made permanent for £1.5 million that summer.
According to The Scottish Sun, the Potters are targeting Hirst as they look to add to their fire power having had three offers for Daniel Karlsbakk rebuffed by Norwegian side Sarpsborg.
The Blues have brought in record signing Emersonn this summer, while manager Gary O’Neil has been impressed by Chuba Akpom during pre-season.
But Town are unlikely to consider allowing Hirst to move on without another experienced striker having been recruited and we understand there has been no approach from Stoke up to now.
However, if the Blues add to their attacking ranks and Hirst’s first-team opportunities look more limited for the season ahead, then a switch to a Championship club would appear to make sense to all parties.
The 27-year-old, the son of Sheffield Wednesday legend David, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2029.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
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