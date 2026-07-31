Stoke Linked With Hirst

Friday, 31st Jul 2026 14:27 Championship Stoke City are reported to be eyeing a move for Blues striker George Hirst. The Scotland international has played a big part in Town’s three promotions in four years having joined from Leicester, initially on loan, midway through the 2022/23 League One campaign. The deal was made permanent for £1.5 million that summer. According to The Scottish Sun, the Potters are targeting Hirst as they look to add to their fire power having had three offers for Daniel Karlsbakk rebuffed by Norwegian side Sarpsborg. The Blues have brought in record signing Emersonn this summer, while manager Gary O’Neil has been impressed by Chuba Akpom during pre-season. But Town are unlikely to consider allowing Hirst to move on without another experienced striker having been recruited and we understand there has been no approach from Stoke up to now. However, if the Blues add to their attacking ranks and Hirst’s first-team opportunities look more limited for the season ahead, then a switch to a Championship club would appear to make sense to all parties. The 27-year-old, the son of Sheffield Wednesday legend David, is contracted to Town until the summer of 2029. Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



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IBelieve added 14:28 - Jul 31

Ok 0

Counagoal added 14:30 - Jul 31

Actually was quite good in his limited minutes in the prem last time, but thought he was pretty poor last season, don’t mind him or Akpom as third choice but defo need another quality addition up there. 7

Cadiar added 14:31 - Jul 31

He will be very much a back up player. Not reallg good enough at top level so a move would be good for him & us. 8

Cadiar added 14:31 - Jul 31

He will be very much a back up player. Not reallg good enough at top level so a move would be good for him & us. 1

Portman_Pie added 14:31 - Jul 31

Considering giving Akpom a squad number for the premier league season ahead???



You must be joking right? -9

Keanos_Barmy added 14:32 - Jul 31

If we can bring in another striker I would happily see Hirst depart. He's not fulfilled the potential he appeared to have as recently as two years ago. I was expecting great things of him for last season but he seems to have become too timid for some reason, certainly not of Premier League standard. 5

jas0999 added 14:37 - Jul 31

You would assume we will sign a top quality, experienced striker, with Emmersonn as the back up. That leave Hirst or Akpom for the number three spot. Neither fill me with any confidence at this level, but as we made Akpom a £7M signing due to the obligation, perhaps that’s the thinking. Hirst did okay in PL when he came on last prem season, but you can’t blame him if he wants to play regular football … 1

HopefulBlue69 added 14:47 - Jul 31

If we put aside sentiment, Hirst no where near good enough even as a back up player. Hope he gets a move to a club where he plays most weeks but I could see him only being a bit part player at a champ club. A good L1 player in my opinion. 4

Bazza8564 added 14:52 - Jul 31

Sensible comments, Akpom seems to be getting minutes ahead of him in Pre-season and i think he will be 3rd choice, Hirst 4th. Another 9 will be coming in i'm 100% sure of that



The reality, similar to Jack Taylor, is that we will add more to the squad and these guys will be left spare. Only fair they are allowed to move on, although PL wages mean, like Szmodics, we may be forced to pay some of the wages for a year 0

flykickingbybgunn added 14:57 - Jul 31

I dont think George is as good as we need to survive. If he is content to be a bit player then fine. But if he wants regular football then let him go with our blessing and thanks. 2

blues1 added 15:02 - Jul 31

Portman Pie. Clearly you weren't at Colchester on Wednesday. Unlike last seson wjerd he never looked fit, he looked fit, and sharp. Was chasing down, something je wasnt last season. Also, surpeise, surprise, playing in his correct position, he scored. Kust as je did on the 2 occasions he started up front last season. Would much rather have him as a striker option, even if just to come off the bench, than Hirst. 4

TomCruise added 15:04 - Jul 31

George Hirst is my favourite player. Would be gutted -2

petersongoal added 15:11 - Jul 31

He's been a good servant of the club and seems like a top fella, but I think it would benefit everyone to part ways. He's not a premier league striker, and he knows he won't get a lot of minutes - which I'm sure he wants at this point in his career. 0

Portman_Pie added 15:16 - Jul 31

blues1 - I wasn't at the game, no - But I watched the whole of last season - and the guy is abysmal. People saying Hirst isn't Prem quality - Akpom is miles behind Hirst. -3

blueoutlook added 15:23 - Jul 31

My worry is the recruitment team havent got a clue who to go for striker wise. They just seem to jump on the backs of other clubs targets and hope. I’m not convinced the recruitment has got any better at all over the last 3 seasons. -2

cartman1972 added 15:24 - Jul 31

Hirst first touch is abysmal.....take the money 4

runningout added 15:25 - Jul 31

players are not to be judged on one season at one club…. Akpom may surprise many in a good way. 3

ITFCMatt1 added 15:26 - Jul 31

Portman_Pie - Akpom was being played out of his position nearly every minute he played last season, you cant compare his 800 mins of football to Hirsts 4 seasons here. in those 4 seasons, hirst has scored 27 league goals in 115 games as an out and out striker. only scoring 3 in 26 in the prem. how can you possibly think he is better than Akpom when Hirst had a total of 28 goals in 2 seasons in the championship, and in Akpoms last season in championship he scored that in 30 less games as he was being played in the correct position 1

guentchev123 added 15:35 - Jul 31

Just like Jack Taylor, Hirst will only be allowed to leave if sufficient players are brought in for that position on the pitch. Again like Taylor, Hirst would be acceptable as a 3rd / 4th choice and wouldn’t let the team down. If Akpom is fully fit and impressing, then potentially he could jump ahead of Hirst and GON doesn’t have the loyalty to players based on what they have done in the past years, unlike KM would have

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tetchris added 15:35 - Jul 31

He isn’t a PL level striker. He’s championship/Scottish premier at best. Not convinced by Akpom either that was a really poor deal. We defo need to sign another striker preferably two in addition to Emmerson. 0

ITFCMatt1 added 15:37 - Jul 31

Blueoutlook - How do you know what is going on in the background? how do you know we weren't looking at players first and teams jumping on the back of our targets? just because other teams are linked with a player first doesn't mean we haven't been looking at them, just might not be public knowledge. also are you saying you're not happy with who we have signed so far? 0

Linkboy13 added 15:42 - Jul 31

Didn't have the greatest of seasons last season and even our back up players will need more quality in case we get long term injury problems. I definitely think Akpom has got more ability he's stronger quicker and holds the ball up better sometimes to long but we need to start seeing the form he showed at Middlesbrough'. 1

Bergholtblue added 15:42 - Jul 31

People seem to be forgetting that we signed Daizen Maeda, isn't he a striker? Or, am I mistaken? 2

ITFC_1994 added 15:46 - Jul 31

The fact we are in discussions for Hirst and Taylor to leave makes me think we are close on a striker and midfielder(s), or is that wishful thinking?



I think sending them on loan is the way to go. If we stay up, then we can offload next year.



Hirst frustrates the life out of me, but he's been a big part of the journey and makes others around him better, so wish him the best! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:52 - Jul 31

Well i wish him luck, really has had a poor season and would not be up to prem imo.I would have been more than a little surprised if he wasnt moved on to be honest . 0

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