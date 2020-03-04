The Way Back From Here Will Be Long, But There is a Way



It's a delicate situation now, perhaps an existential one. People need to stay engaged, focused and angry – which I know isn't easy to do given the endless stream of kicks in the teeth. But articulated vocally and consistently – which hasn't ever happened yet – it will have an effect in time. The best-case scenario at this point is that Marcus Evans hands over to an owner who – even if not especially wealthy – is smart, engaged, understands how a club can maximise its every aspect in the 21st century, and gets the right football brains and voices in around him. I wonder what the Koeman/Bergkamp/Larsson/Kuyt consortium that's been looking around League One is up to at the moment... That is not definitely going to happen overnight, though, and the short-term ambition needs to be that ITFC's structure drags itself into the modern age. We will probably take £4-5m in transfers fees this summer and, honestly, if we see a small fraction of it reinvested in a dynamic chief executive (maybe just *a* chief executive for that matter...!) and a couple of technical roles to take the heat off Lee O'Neill it'll be money far better spent than on any players. We are not fit for purpose; we just lurch, and will continue to do so until the club has a structure both resilient and agile enough to maintain a vision and identity whoever the manager is and whatever is happening on the pitch. All the fanbase can do is keep driving that message. Everyone probably feels helpless now but it's important to keep the noise up. Certain aspects will look after themselves. Paul Lambert is a good guy, trust me on that, but it hasn't worked and he ought to be gone within the next seven days so that we can get things in place for next year. There is a bit room for optimism: Kane Vincent-Young and Jack Lankester have been out so long that nobody will take a punt on them at this stage; I'm not certain Championship clubs are quite convinced enough about Kayden Jackson while James Norwood should be good for a better goal return if this absence sorts his issues out at last. We will lose players but still have a decent talent base to build on and at least make the play-offs in 2020/21 under the right management. Overall, the next few games need to be used to hammer in the point, via any platform possible, that nothing about the way ITFC operates is good enough. It shouldn't be personal towards Evans the human being; his intentions are good, but he's just not been good enough in a way that goes way beyond how much cash he does or doesn't have. See it as an opportunity; inside the stadium it's only surfaced in dribs and drabs over the years, mainly because people understandably *want* to believe and there have been bones of various juiciness thrown. There is a way out of this but it will take time, energy and effort. It won't be easy but the alternative is unthinkable.





