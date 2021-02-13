They Shoot Horses, Don't They?



Given the circumstances in which we supporters find ourselves at our lowest point in 64 years and with a level of communication befitting Lord Lucan, I have penned an open letter to our president Marcus Evans, as I am certain I would not have the courtesy of a reply if I were to write to the club: Dear Mr Evans It is with a heavy heart and particular sadness that I feel compelled to write to you in this manner but like thousands of Town supporters I can see it is quite clear that we are in terminal decline and you above all are not only doing nothing to arrest this slide but your means of communication to us, the long suffering supporters who pay the wages of the players and support through thick and thin this once estimable club, leaves much to be desired. The common feeling amongst the fans is that you are not only lacking the emotional empathy which previous incumbents like the Cobbolds and Mr Sheepshanks had with the club and its fans but you are clearly not cut out for the football sector. No doubt you have proved your mettle in the world of business but frankly speaking your management of Ipswich Town FC since 2007 has been nothing short of a disaster. We were always a club that punched above its weight and remained protagonists over the years and were indeed held up as a model of good housekeeping, wise investments in our youth policy and a steadfast belief in the Ipswich way. This has totally disappeared in the years you have been in charge and your handling has seen us slip into a mediocre run of the mill League One club going absolutely nowhere. You have never invested seriously in the club after the initial splurge in 2009 and since then you have always reminded us of how you are keeping the club afloat. You forget that a club like Ipswich has always had a particularly strong attachment to it fan base and its legacy is built on that and being able to challenge despite its size and limitations but the club always came out on top. The club needs to be a fighter and a challenger, under you we have become a lost cause, a club adrift in a sea of mediocrity and blandness and you have never shown an emotional link to our heritage and great traditions. There was a time when we were many people's favourite second team. Now we are held up as a club that has been left behind in modern football and is sinking fast: you are renowned as a penny-pincher with no vision for the club, your managerial appointments have been by and large a complete flop and your means of communication with the most important asset of the club, the fans, a PR joke. We have witnessed the embarrassing spectacle of an enormous PR fiasco with the club banning die hard supporter and journalist Phil Ham, presumably because you are afraid to stand up to our manager and tell him that he has bungled. This never would have happened in previous epochs. In our present state, we are looking more likely to continue our slide down the division let alone looking to return at least to the Championship, we have a cup record that is shocking and our reputation for playing attractive football belongs to a bygone era. You seem totally incapable of speaking and dealing directly with the supporters and by all accounts the set-up within the club is a nightmare. Maybe you should take a leaf out of our neighbours' up the road where no expense will be spared to get back into the Premiership. Ipswich Town under your management face only a bleak future and personally I think the game is up. We are not going anywhere with you and we will not go anywhere other than the League Two. We are witnessing the total break-up of our once great club. I would have expected you to make a public statement in these last few weeks where Town supporters are continually asking questions on the direction we are going and yet from you nothing, not even a whimper. Your time is up and I would urge you to sell up before we fall further. I do believe we would be better off without you and seemingly million of pounds in debt, but at least with an owner that can harness the great tradition of Ipswich and its fan base and show passion and desire and a will to get us to arrest this decline under you. I have been a supporter for almost 50 years and take it from me, this is the lowest moment in the club's history and you have presided over it. in normal circumstances, our manager would have been sacked 12 months ago and yet he was rewarded with a ludicrous five year contract, at precisely the moment we were slipping under him and signs were beginning to crack open about his style of management. It refutes the idea that you are a great businessman and confirms my opinion that you are the wrong president to take us forward, it is time to go and go now. In many ways, my mind goes back to 16 May 2015 when we had the play-off at Portman Road and for the first time in years the stadium was rocking. This should have been the Damascene moment that made you realise the enormous potential inherent at Portman Road but you blew it totally. An owner with a vision would have used it as a fillip to build upon and garner new incentives but instead of investing in our future, you took the decision to continue shopping in bargain basements, the result of your long-term strategy is all around us. Do the honourable thing and go. If you feel however you still have something to offer then take the situation in hand and engage with the fans and invest, invest, invest and communicate with us but communicate with passion and fervour and not with your yearly pre-prepared missives which sound like you're reading from a company balance sheet. Show the supporters that you aspire to something more and not repeat worn out comments about still believing the situation can be turned around. If you can't then sell up and leave by the side door as quickly as possible because this great institution which touches so many lives deserves much, much more and the feeling is that you are not the person to deliver it.





