A Scarf of Blue and White Bars



Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television. The nearest things we had to social media were <i>Points of View</i> and the letters section of the newspaper. After school we would play football in the street until we got called in for tea. Life seemed much simpler then. For a couple of years I was vaguely aware that my dad took my older brother to watch football on Saturday afternoons and, older brothers being what they are, I must have heard many fantastic stories about how amazing it was to go and watch the star players of Ipswich Town. When I was finally big enough to join the fun I was presented with a blue and white bar scarf (these were the days before the team name was included in the scarf pattern) and off we went. We parked some distance away from the stadium and walked for what seemed like hours to reach our destination. When we arrived at the ground there weren't many people about - there were still two hours until kick-off. We had to get there early because there was limited space at the wall behind the goal and that was the only place where I could get a view of the action that wouldn't be obstructed by other fans. Dad had carried a small footstool from the car into the North Stand and when he placed it by the wall I could just about see over the barrier. The view of the pitch at this height was limited in terms of perspective, but when there was a corner the players all looked like giants. I had a navy blue shirt with long sleeves that had white cuffs and a white collar (no club badge) that I played football in (pretending to be Trevor Whymark), but I don't remember any people wearing replica shirts at football matches. Back in the 70s everyone who had team colours wore a scarf, and it wasn't uncommon for people to wear two or three at once! There were a number of songs that required scarves - one popular action was twirling the scarf above the head - often accompanied by the lyrics "We're gonna win the cup! We're gonna win the cup! Eee-aye-adio! We're gonna win the cup!" The most impressive and therefore most popular action requiring a scarf was to hold it outstretched above the head, thus obscuring the view of the person standing behind, so was best performed when there was a break in play. There were three Ipswich songs that accompanied this display: "And it's Ipswich Town, Ipswich Town FC, We're the finest football team the world has ever seen!", <i>You'll Never Walk Alone</i> (not just a Liverpool song - listen to the 1978 FA Cup final just before the final whistle!) and my personal favourite which was simply "Ipswich, Ipswich, Ipswich, Ipswich" to the tune of Amazing Grace. I have a memory of hearing the "Ipswich, Ipswich" song in full voice before the start of the first FA Cup semi-final against West Ham United at Villa Park in 1975, where the display of scarves and banners was truly awesome. I always thought it would be good to have more words to the "Ipswich, Ipswich" song so thought I would have a go (better late than never): <b>A Scarf of Blue and White Bars</b> When first I went to Portman Road

I must have been but seven

To see the Blues on the green grass

I thought I'd gone to Heaven. Dad gave me a scarf of blue and white bars

And said this is our team

I wore that scarf from noon to night

I wore it in my dreams. Ipswich, Ipswich you are my team

Win, lose or draw

Ipswich, Ipswich in blue and white

Ipswich forever more. We stood through wind and rain and

Sun and snow behind the goal

Blue and white pumped through our veins

The Town was in my soul. We beat the best that England had

Then Europe came to call

Platini, Cruyff, Milan, Madrid

Unbeaten by them all. Ipswich, Ipswich you are my team

Win, lose or draw

Ipswich, Ipswich in blue and white

Ipswich forever more. And now I take my girl to watch

My Dad's up in the stars

She sits between my Mum and me

With a scarf of blue and white bars.





