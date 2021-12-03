The ITFC Crest: time for an update?



So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club. As a designer who works in branding, I’ve long thought Ipswich were due an improved crest. The current design has been in place since the 1995/96 season, and we’re now firmly in a digital age where the imperfections are plain to see. How could Ipswich improve their crest? Overall It’s worth pointing out from the start that I think our crest is in good shape and doesn't require a complete redesign. Some might see this as an opportunity to create something new and exciting, but I’m not one for throwing the club’s history and heritage out of the window. The overall shape is strong and unique. The icons themselves — the turrets, the Suffolk Punch horse with a football, and the sea waves — represent our club and location well. It’s more about how these ideas are executed. Typography The text is quite small and cramped. It uses the font Gill Sans, but has been stretched. As well as looking a bit messy, writing out 'Football Club' seems unnecessary and very few clubs do this. In terms of the typeface used, this speaks to a broader brand problem too, with an inconsistent approach to typography used by the club. Layout The main problems here are the waves sitting awkwardly under the horse with a blue background touching the red due to not having a white outline like the other boxes. This looks like a mistake, to me. Can the design have fewer 'boxes'? Can we make use of the empty triangular space at the bottom of the crest that’s currently redundant? Illustration The illustration of the horse isn't awful, but the details are intricate and less clear at small sizes. I believe the horse should clearly be a Suffolk Punch, but can we make it stronger and bolder? For me it should feel powerful and intimidating, without becoming a caricature. The horse sits within a rectangular space, leaving an empty blue area in the top right corner, can it fit the space better to give the crest a better balance? Also, the waves used are more like zig zags and don’t feel very natural. Colour Red replaced yellow in 1995/96, perhaps to differ more from the neighbours. But red has not always been used in kits and yellow is fondly associated with our club's biggest achievements. This aspect probably needs to be reviewed with the overall brand of the club going forwards in mind, but on balance, my instinct would be to stick with the red, in a reduced amount. A solution Overall, development is required but an overhaul isn't. I'd love a new crest that addresses these issues as part of a wider look at the club brand. The above is a relatively quick exploration of how that crest could look. It’s by no means finished, and would need lots of development with type designers to create a font for the brand and an illustrator to refine the horse. But as a starting point, I think it solves a lot of the key issues while keeping the core design the same. Some colour variants shown below (a single colour version would certainly be required).



Would love to know what fans think about updating the crest generally and what they'd like to see. Oliver Shilling is the founder of Middle Name (https://middlename.co.uk/), a branding and design studio.





