Can Town Strike It Rich?



The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice. Losing Daryl Murphy when we were around the top of the Championship table in 2016 and then failing to replace him under Marcus Evans and Mick McCarthy cost us dearly that year, and we are only just beginning to recover from it now. Nathan Broadhead is the forward everyone seems to be talking about, but it is not all good news. He is injury-prone and Sunderland supporters seem to think he is a bit overrated. It might be sour grapes on their part but let's take a look at what they say. Commenting in the Sunderland Post one supporter said, “No chance at £1.5 million with his injury record. He's not played a full match this season so far, has he?” And Steven Stubbs said this: "His lack of ambition is the thing that puts me off the most, 24 and hasn’t played 100 games of professional football. Could’ve been a very important player for us if he wasn’t afraid of competition. I’m sure he will do well in League One though.” That was a bit disparaging, wasn't it! That said, Town have done what they had to do and recruited early in the transfer window. This will give them a chance of pushing on and avoiding the dreaded play-offs, which are not good for supporters with very weak hearts! Town have been after George Hirst for some time, so it is nice they have finally got this one over the line as well. It is a shame it is only a loan until the end of the season, but as he has signed a new three-year contract with Leicester City recently, we could not expect anything else. It does give the Blues a chance to assess their options and if he excels then the Foxes might just be tempted to sell.





