Did Town Miss An Open Goal?



There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs. George Hirst only began scoring regularly when he joined Portsmouth on loan in the 2021/22 season, netting 13 goals in 40 appearances. The 23-year-old started his career at Sheffield Wednesday, where he came through the academy. Having scored three goals for an anonymous second-division Belgian team, he was signed by Leicester City in 2019 but has still only made two appearances without scoring. He has been constantly pushed out on loan since and with the barest amount of success. That is why I am surprised that the Foxes agreed on a new contract with the forward until 2025. I can only assume it was to ensure they got a fee for him when he finally left the club. Here are his Football League stats so far: Total appearances 106, goals 16. Nathan Broadhead is another forward and, unlike a loan deal, he is here to stay, having signed a three-and-half-year contract earlier this month. Broadhead joined Everton at the age of 10 and apart from brief spells on loan with Burton Albion, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, he has never been long away from his parent club - until now that is! On 2nd August 2019, Broadhead signed a one-year contract extension until 2021 and that was before he went on the briefest of travels elsewhere. Having spoken to several Everton supporters about why he did not make the grade for a club that he joined at the age of 10, the consensus is that he is not good enough for them but might succeed at a lower level. The cash-strapped Toffees must be very satisfied to have accrued an estimated £1.5 million for what some suggest is "a very average striker." He will be 25 in April, so this is the time to stand up and be counted, and at just 5ft 10 inches, he has an awful lot of standing up to do for a striker it would seem and when you look at his Football League stats so far it does not exactly jump out at you. Total appearances 62, goals 17. And now let’s look at Ipswich-born and Town fanatic Macauley Bonne. He made his debut for Charlton on Saturday as a sub against Barnsley after 58 minutes and the hosts made it 2-0 just on the hour mark, as substitute Bonne’s shot came back off the left post to present Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a simple finish for his seventh goal of the campaign. By all accounts, it was an impressive start with the Addicks, and I suspect he will be firing on all cylinders again soon, and perhaps at our expense. McKenna says he likes the player and the door would remain open for him. In an interview with the EADT, he said, “You’ve got to remember that I grew up on a council estate in Chantry being able to hear the roar of that crowd at Portman Road. As a kid, I told myself that one day it would be me they would be cheering for." Bonne scored an incredible 11 goals in his first 16 Ipswich matches but then managed just one in his final 30 games. There were, however, mitigating circumstances for his fall from grace. His wife miscarriaged for a third time during his lean spell and McKenna - unlike Paul Cook was playing him sporadically. And on that departing chat with the manager Macauley remained positive. "We sat down at the training ground with a coffee and had a good chat. He said he likes me, sees me as a hybrid forward that can do a bit of everything, and that Ipswich Town is not a closed book." If we regard our manager as an honest fellow, then we can only assume that Ipswich were already on the way to agreeing on deals with Hirst and Broadhead before Bonne became available to sign because his stats are much more impressive, he would have cost a lot less and his heart is clearly beating with Town blood. Total Football League appearances 300, goals 79. Enough said, I think.





Big_Jase added 16:24 - Jan 18

Well written Macauley.

0

