|Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Tuesday, 14th Oct 2025 10:35
Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025
Ok, we’re not THAT close to Halloween. But I was thinking about ghosts being exorcised, and then Phil Ham’s match report mentioned a ghost being exorcised. So a spooky theme came out for this poem.
What’s even weirder is I had some thoughts about a potential poem while I was on my morning run, the day BEFORE the game. And in those thoughts we scored three goals!
Gossamer wisps on a crisp blue sky.
But something was different, spirits were high.
And so came Kipre from a corner smashed in.
Through the mist of blue smoke and hope came dread.
Ipswich free-flowing, smelt blood as it bled.
