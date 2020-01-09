Roberts Joins Gillingham on Loan
Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 17:43
Forward Jordan Roberts has joined Gillingham on loan for the rest of the season.
The 26-year-old’s departure comes as little shock given his lack of involvement this season.
The former Crawley man has made only one brief League One sub appearance - he came on in the 89th minute against Sunderland in August - this season, although he did score three times in the Leasing.com Trophy, one of those in the 4-0 defeat of the Gills in October.
Gillingham manager Steve Evans says he has been a fan of Roberts for some while.
“My knowledge of Jordan goes back to Crawley, when he had a stunning season,” the Scot told the Gills official site.
"He played in the Championship last season, there was a change of manager and this season he hasn't played a part.
“He played against us in the EFL Trophy and was outstanding and he really tested my back four. We have been patient and we are grateful to Ipswich Town for their help and assistance."
Roberts, who joined the Blues after leaving Crawley in the summer of 2018, is contracted to Town until the summer.
In total, the Watford-born wideman or striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln, has made 10 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring those three Leasing.com Trophy goals.
