Roberts Joins Gillingham on Loan

Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 17:43 Forward Jordan Roberts has joined Gillingham on loan for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old’s departure comes as little shock given his lack of involvement this season. The former Crawley man has made only one brief League One sub appearance - he came on in the 89th minute against Sunderland in August - this season, although he did score three times in the Leasing.com Trophy, one of those in the 4-0 defeat of the Gills in October. Gillingham manager Steve Evans says he has been a fan of Roberts for some while. “My knowledge of Jordan goes back to Crawley, when he had a stunning season,” the Scot told the Gills official site. "He played in the Championship last season, there was a change of manager and this season he hasn't played a part. “He played against us in the EFL Trophy and was outstanding and he really tested my back four. We have been patient and we are grateful to Ipswich Town for their help and assistance." Roberts, who joined the Blues after leaving Crawley in the summer of 2018, is contracted to Town until the summer. In total, the Watford-born wideman or striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln, has made 10 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring those three Leasing.com Trophy goals. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



runningout added 17:50 - Jan 9

Show them what your made of Jordan 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 18:05 - Jan 9

Surprised we have let him go to Fatty Evans and a potential promotion rival 0

leftie1972 added 18:09 - Jan 9

Gillingham.... REALLYY!!!!!! 0

Millsey added 18:12 - Jan 9

Come on you three, he’s not been great has he????? 0

leftie1972 added 18:13 - Jan 9

“He played against us in the EFL Trophy and was outstanding and he really tested my back four. We have been patient and we are grateful to Ipswich Town for their help and assistance."

I hope that sentence doesn't come back to bite us on the bum!

EVANS has changed his tune..... 0

positivity added 18:14 - Jan 9

great football knowledge from evans as usual:- "He played in the Championship last season, there was a change of manager and this season he hasn't played a part."



he made one sub appearance in the championship for hurst, there was a change of manager and THEN he played 11 games... 0

leftie1972 added 18:15 - Jan 9

I'm not arguing that he hasn't been great..... but Gillingham!!!! 0

jas0999 added 18:34 - Jan 9

Good move for him and us. Won’t get a new contract, so puts him in a position to win a new deal elsewhere in the summer. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:39 - Jan 9

TBH he's one Hurst player we wont take a bath on. Signed on a free and nowhere near the level needed. Take any offer over 100k and move on.



Hope he does enough to make it perm TBH 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:39 - Jan 9

Lol TBH 0

