Young Blues at German Six-a-Side Tournament
Sunday, 12th Jan 2020 11:16
A young Town squad is taking part in a charity indoor six-a-side tournament in Germany today.
The Schauinsland-Reisen Cup takes place in Gummersbach with the Blues facing Bundesliga teams at the event, which also features TV, music and sports celebrities.
Ex-German international striker Lukas Podolski plays a leading role in the tournament, which has the slogan Kick for Charity, and will also take to the field.
Among the German sides taking part are Karlsruher SC, FC Nürnberg, SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Rot-Weiss Essen.
Following the main tournament, a celebrity event takes place with the proceeds of the day going to organisations which look after children and adolescents. Full details can be found here.
Boss Paul Lambert had planned to join the squad for the trip but is unable to do so with the first team in action at Oxford on Tuesday in a rescheduled fixture.
“I’m not going, I can’t, obviously we have training on Sunday because the game’s rearranged,” he said. “The young kids will go. It’ll be great experience for them.”
The tournament is being streamed live on Sport.de and NITRO Facebook.
The U23s game against QPR due to be played at Playford Road on Monday has been postponed and moved to Friday 10th April.
Meanwhile, Blues striker Ben Folami was an unused sub as Australia's U23s beat host Thailand 2-1 at the AFC U23 Championship yesterday.
The 20-year-old is yet to appear in the tournament with the Olyroos set to play their third and final group game against Bahrain on Tuesday.
Folami has previously won two caps at U23 level. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Elsewhere, Louie Fehrenbach scored the only goal as Town's U18s beat Charlton 1-0 at Playford Road yesterday morning.
U23s: Adam Przybek (pictured), Barry Cotter, Corrie Ndaba, Brett McGavin, Levi Andoh, Tommy Hughes, Lounes Foudil, Liam Gibbs, Aaron Drinan, Kai Brown, Tyreece Simpson.
Photo: TWTD
