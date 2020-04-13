EFL Aiming for June 6th Restart Claim

Monday, 13th Apr 2020 17:25 The EFL is reportedly hoping to restart the 2019/20 season on June 6th with games played behind closed doors. According to ESPN, the EFL is aiming for the first Saturday in June to see a resumption of the Championship, League One and League Two fixtures following a three-week mini-pre-season from May 16th. Currently English football is suspended indefinitely. The report is in line with the letter the EFL sent to clubs late last week in which they said they were targeting playing their leagues' remaining 113 fixtures over 56 days in the summer. Clubs were told to put their squads on holiday - players are entitled to five weeks’ paid holiday per year - with a view to returning to training on May 16th. The plans are dependent on developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic and Government advice. Town, 10th in League One, seven points off the play-offs, have eight games left to play, five at home, three away.

Photo: TWTD



floridaboy added 17:44 - Apr 13

Surely the EFL cant just do as they please. Must get government approval surely. If the restrictions are still in place then no they wont be playing on June 6.



Even behind closed doors they would need a certain number of medical people on site. If the medical people are not stretched enough now, releasing a certain number for a damn football match is taking the mick surely.



Not bothered one way or another. Actually not missed it. Not even sport on the TV! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 18:07 - Apr 13

with you on that Florida, cant see football getting back anytime soon , and in grand scheme of things im not bothered anymore. If people think life is going to carry on as before once this sh#'t is behind us, they need to think again . it wont be . 0

