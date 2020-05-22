Jackson Contract Talks Reportedly Stall

Friday, 22nd May 2020 09:55 Talks between the Blues and striker Kayden Jackson regarding a new deal are reported to have stalled. According to the EADT, discussions regarding new terms for the 26-year-old broke down prior to the coronavirus crisis. Claims that contract talks were taking place emerged in January but were played down by manager Paul Lambert. “I don’t think that will happen until we know where we are [division-wise],” he said. “I think they’ll probably be talking, but I don’t think anything will be concrete until we actually know where we are.” Bradford-born Jackson, who has scored 11 times during 2019/20, is said to have been watched by unnamed Championship clubs. We understand Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers showed interest in January. However, there’s little need for the Blues to hurry into agreeing a new deal with the frontman, who effectively has two years left on his existing contract. As things stand his terms are up in the summer of 2021 but with the club having an option for a further year. And given the present financial uncertainty in football Town are currently unlikely to be offering extended deals to players whose contracts still have significant time to run.

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 10:11 - May 22

Panic not ! Common sense will prevail and much about the current status quo will remain unchanged for a while yet .

Players and agents will come to realise an entirely new set of ground rules is about to come into force .

shefki86 added 10:12 - May 22

Seems strange we’d be offering a new contract in the first place with a couple of years left. -1

fergalsharkey added 10:14 - May 22

If it wasnt so funny you would cry.

Half arsed league 2 striker and we cant hold on to him.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 -3

Bergholt_Blue added 10:18 - May 22

He's not good enough for the championship 0

positivity added 10:18 - May 22

not strange to be offering a contract to a player with 18 months of his deal left , when higher division clubs are sniffing around him, very sensible.



however in the current situation with uncertainty over

a) whether we'll be even playing next season

b) a potential crippling wage cap

then there's no rush.



it does put us at heightened risk of losing players like jackson, downes, wolf for a pittance though 0

MickMillsTash added 10:23 - May 22

Hope he is not expecting a pay rise.

Seems to have improved his runs this year, some decent crosses and of course pace.

He is paid to score goals and you feel his finishing is not good enough but if it was he would not be at ITFC.. Frustrating first touch, lack of awareness

Could Playing with more of a target man or in a settled side help? 0

Terry_Nutkins added 10:43 - May 22

What part of this is can't hold on to him Fergal ffs!? He has 2 years left of contract. Like for everyone else the football landscape is changing and Salaries in football are likely to be effected. If we are sensibly not going to commit to what will likely be an inflated salary in the context of what is happening why would this be a surprise. Contract talks will be stalling on certain players across the country right now! 1

runningout added 11:01 - May 22

Good luck to Kayden Jackson where ever he goes. Simpson will give him a run for his money 0

positivity added 11:03 - May 22

the stats say that he is best in a settled side, with a regular partner.



look at his figures with norwood at the start of the season, compared with the "rotation" period (obviously it was not just him who was affected!) 0

