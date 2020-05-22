Jackson Contract Talks Reportedly Stall
Friday, 22nd May 2020 09:55
Talks between the Blues and striker Kayden Jackson regarding a new deal are reported to have stalled.
According to the EADT, discussions regarding new terms for the 26-year-old broke down prior to the coronavirus crisis.
Claims that contract talks were taking place emerged in January but were played down by manager Paul Lambert.
“I don’t think that will happen until we know where we are [division-wise],” he said. “I think they’ll probably be talking, but I don’t think anything will be concrete until we actually know where we are.”
Bradford-born Jackson, who has scored 11 times during 2019/20, is said to have been watched by unnamed Championship clubs.
We understand Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers showed interest in January.
However, there’s little need for the Blues to hurry into agreeing a new deal with the frontman, who effectively has two years left on his existing contract. As things stand his terms are up in the summer of 2021 but with the club having an option for a further year.
And given the present financial uncertainty in football Town are currently unlikely to be offering extended deals to players whose contracts still have significant time to run.
