Lambert: We Need to Be More Clinical

Friday, 18th Sep 2020 10:38 Blues boss Paul Lambert wants to see his side be more clinical in front of goal, believing they should have put last week’s League One opener against Wigan to bed earlier than they did. Teddy Bishop gave Town the lead in the 11th minute and they had had a number of other chances before sub Gwion Edwards sealed the three points on 80. Lambert says what’s pleased him most about the four performances so far has been how comfortable they are in possession.



“I think we’ve been really good with the ball,” he said. “I think we look really confident at the minute, the guys individually and collectively look really good, and I think they feel it themselves. “But we’re only a game into the season really, cup games are OK, but I think the way we approached them and played has been really good. “It’ll take time to evolve but the way we’re playing at the minute is really pleasing, and if we’re more clinical at the top end of the pitch then we’ve got a chance.”



Reflecting on further on whether his side should have taken more of their opportunities, he added: “I think with the chances we’ve had we should, the Wigan game especially we had a right few chances in the first half to really put it to bed. “And if we are more clinical at that end then the game becomes a bit easier. So we have to be really clinical with finishing.” The Blues have scored six goals in their first four matches with Freddie Sears having netted twice against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, skipper Luke Chambers the other in that game, Jon Nolan against Arsenal’s U21s in the EFL Trophy and Bishop and Edwards against the Latics. Looking back at the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on Wednesday, Lambert dismissed the suggestion that the defeat was a blessing in disguise with the Blues now having fewer fixtures in the weeks to come. “No, I want to win every game,” he insisted. “I want to win the best we can, football is about winning and trying to have success, trying to have good moments. “We lost a game where we played a really good game, but I’d rather be in a cup competition than be out of it that’s for sure.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments