Dobra Handed First League Start at Oxford

Tuesday, 1st Dec 2020 18:29 Armando Dobra comes into the team for his full league debut and Jon Nolan, Aaron Drinan, Jack Lankester and Mark McGuinness return to the line-up as Blues boss Paul Lambert makes five changes for this evening’s game at Oxford. McGuinness joins Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence with skipper Luke Chambers at right-back and Stephen Ward on the left. In midfield, Andre Dozzell takes up his usual deeper role with Lankester and Nolan ahead of him. Drinan, making his first start since the opening day of the league season, is the central striker with Dobra, who has previously made four league appearances as a sub, probably on the right and Keanan Bennetts on the left. James Norwood and Toto Nsiala both suffered injuries in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Charlton, while Alan Judge and Liam Gibbs drop to the bench and Brett McGavin is missing from the 18. Oxford make two changes from the team which lost 2-1 to Swindon at the weekend with Jack Stevens taking over in goal from Simon Eastwood, who drops to the bench, while Olamide Shodipo replaces Jordan Obita, who is also among the subs. Oxford: Stevens, Ruffels, Moore, Gorrin, Taylor, Long, Henry, McGuane, Atkinson, Shodipo, Kelly. Subs: Eastwood, Clare, Hall, Forde, Mousinho, Agyei, Obita. Town: Cornell, Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Lankester, Dobra, Bennetts, Drinan. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Kenlock, Judge, Jackson, Hawkins, Gibbs. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).

BlueySwede added 18:34 - Dec 1

Not a bad team, but a lot of changes again..it´s no wonder that we have looked like a bunch of strangers too many times this season (and last). -1

BlueySwede added 18:35 - Dec 1

Also, McGavin has done nothing wrong, if not injured I think it´s massively unfair that he is withdrawn. 1

chopra777 added 18:36 - Dec 1

Game on. Come on you blues. A fresh approach from Lambert. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 18:40 - Dec 1

lets hope we dont concede early , this is not going to be an easy night . 0

ForrestsFingers added 18:40 - Dec 1

Really hoping that this is a 4-2-3-1. Dozzell & Nolan in the centre of midfield, with Bennetts, & Lancaster playing as inside forwards with Dobra linking with Drinan up top. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:40 - Dec 1

You sure you're allowed to print this Phil?....

0

Dockerblue added 18:42 - Dec 1

Good enough team to win this game, take the game to Oxford, high press etc. About time Judge was dropped. 0

WirralBlue added 18:43 - Dec 1

This looks a far better balanced side to me. Hope I’m priced correct 0

WirralBlue added 18:46 - Dec 1

