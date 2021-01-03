Town Confirm El Mizouni Recall

Sunday, 3rd Jan 2021 10:19 Town have confirmed the recall of midfielder Idris El Mizouni from Cambridge United. As reported yesterday, the 20-year-old was left out of the League Two side’s 18 for their 2-1 victory at Grimsby with his return to Portman Road expected to follow. The Tunisia international had been unable to establish a place in the side in his second spell at the Abbey Stadium, making seven starts - three in the league - and eight sub appearances. Meanwhile, Town have been short of midfielders in recent weeks due to injuries. El Mizouni moved to Cambridge, who he spent a successful loan stint with last season, in September on what was projected to be a season-long loan. However, the Blues were able to cut the spell short once the January window opened. The Paris-born schemer returns to the club with immediate effect and will be available for next Saturday’s live Sky game against Swindon Town at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



grow_our_own added 10:52 - Jan 3

Good. IEM was one of the stand-out performers in pre-season. IMO he's ahead of the likes of Gibbs and McGavin and has helped Cambridge be in promotion-contention near the top of league two. Welcome back. 5

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 11:24 - Jan 3

Has a good chance now to establish himself. Hopefully he will take this opportunity. 2

leftie1972 added 11:28 - Jan 3

People have been suggesting over the past couple of days that the team need a bit more bite in midfield. With Downes nowhere in sight I think that IEM can fulfil this role. Welcome back Idris. 1

Pilgrimblue added 11:40 - Jan 3

Good to have him back 0

babyblue added 11:45 - Jan 3

Good to have him, the right decision. Believe that Flynn is only a couple of weeks away from returning along with Norwood and Edwards 0

dirtydingusmagee added 12:09 - Jan 3

welcome back, Only concern is that he has been ''unable to establish a place'' in a league two team !. 4

Lathers added 12:13 - Jan 3

Unable to establish himself in a L2 team and people on here saying he should go straight in to the team... wow! 9

Saxonblue74 added 12:26 - Jan 3

Personally I think the only reason he hasn't established himself is because Cambridge knew he was always coming back. Don't think he should have gone in the first place, a good asset for the first team squad. Could offer some desperately needed creativity. 0

algarvefan added 12:31 - Jan 3

Players don't often come back from loans much improved, even if they have done well whilst away. Bobby Robson developed his own player a brought them on within his team. He is in my opinion a player who should be in our matchday 18 every time, that's the place to learn. I hope he comes straight back in the team, a highly rated young prospect.

3

runningout added 12:50 - Jan 3

He’s a better player than what his Cambridge Record shows. 1

Linkboy13 added 12:57 - Jan 3

Proved at Cambridge he's not ready for first team football. If as suggested on here he was not bothered about playing for Cambridge that's not the right attitude to further his career,another one of our over rated youngsters. We haven't produced anyone since Downes and Wolfenden who both showed the right attitude when on loan at Luton and Swindon. You don't get anywhere in professional football without hard work.



5

positivity added 13:26 - Jan 3

i doubt he's ready to start, but he's a useful creative option from the bench and his set-pieces are worth a look. good to have him back 0

Upthetown1970 added 15:02 - Jan 3

Welcome Back ELM. Hasn't played much at all for Cambridge only coming on late in matches and a couple of starts. Brought back for that reason in my opinion. He might as well play bits for us. Grow our own saying he is ahead of Gibbs and McGavin is ridiculous as they play different positions. 0

BettyBlue added 15:30 - Jan 3

Yet another weedy over-rated talentless youngster who hasn't set the world alight.



We have squads of this type of player but no-one who can improve a rubbish first team. -11

Linkboy13 added 15:31 - Jan 3

Spot on Lathers the things some numpties say on here are beyond belief obviously not played the game before. 1

Pencilpete added 18:51 - Jan 3

Cant get in the team at Cambridge but people expect him to come back and have an impact here ??



Maybe talented but clearly not ready yet 3

Bert added 19:33 - Jan 3

About time we had a progress report from the club on our long list of injured players and then we may know where Mizouni fits in, if at all. 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 21:09 - Jan 3

He had a bad injury at Cambridge end of last season, hammy I think.

I like him 0

bobble added 05:52 - Jan 4

a cambridge reject , he should slot into our team nicely... -5

Cloddyseedbed added 09:22 - Jan 4

BettyBlue. I'm sorry to say I have to agree with you on this one. We have a lot of youngsters who people rave about but are they good enough, I'm not so sure either. A lot of them are now in their 20's or not far off and should be ahead of where they are now. I agree a lot of our younger players are lightweight and not setting the world alight. A lot of them have been given good chances but to my mind haven't improved much. Management or coaching......I question both when they get in and around the 1st team. 1

Cloddyseedbed added 09:27 - Jan 4

Bert. I agree. What is going on with the walking wounded during the time no games are being played. Are we going to be told they haven't been able to fully train because of Covid, so when play resumes non of them will be any further forward with their recovery. Limited news coming out of the club at present so it would be a good chance to keep our interests going. Phil have you been let back into the fold yet? 1

Skip73 added 12:52 - Jan 4

If he cant get in Cambridge's side on a regular basis, is he really good enough for Towns? 0

norfolkbluey added 12:55 - Jan 4

That was a very unkind post Betty blue calling a young player weedy et al. He needs encouraging not negativity. As an ex teacher that kind of comment never helped anyone and in fact could often destroyed a pupil. Bobby Robson always encouraged players and brought them on. Terry Butcher is a perfect example of locally grown talent who eventually turned into a diamond. We need midfielders like never before and its down to the club to train them. He has potential and needs polishing not sanding with grade six carborundum! 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:36 - Jan 4

I thought he was doing ok before he left. Could kick on if given the chance - hopefully. 0

BettyBlue added 16:57 - Jan 4

Prove me wrong El Mizouni.



he won't start a game this season which will make it more difficult to prove himself.



this is more ITFC spin to look busy during the transfer window in which we won't sign anyone, again. 0

