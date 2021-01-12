Former Blues Midfielder Kellard Dies
Tuesday, 12th Jan 2021 20:50
Former Town midfielder Bobby Kellard died on Sunday, aged 77.
Edmonton-born Kellard joined the Blues from Crystal Palace in November 1965 but moved on to Portsmouth, coincidentally the opponents in his final game for Town, just over four months later in March 1966 having made 15 appearances, scoring three goals.
A former England youth international, Kellard came through the youth system at Southend and became their youngest ever player aged 16 years and 208 days in September 1959. He moved on from the Shrimpers in 1963 when he joined Palace.
Following a two-year stint with Pompey, Kellard subsequently played for Bristol City, Leicester, both the Eagles and then Portsmouth for second spells, Hereford (loan), Cape Town City, Torquay United, Chelmsford City and Grays Athletic.
Having been player-manager at Chelmsford, playing alongside Jimmy Greaves, he was later assistant boss at Harlow Town and subsequently ran an antiques business and art gallery in Essex.
Kellard, who had had a stroke in February 2020, was diagnosed with pneumonia soon after Christmas and suffered a seizure last Tuesday.
