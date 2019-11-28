New Setback For Vincent-Young

Friday, 5th Feb 2021 08:58 Right-back Kane Vincent-Young will be out of action for a further six weeks having suffered a knee problem in training. The 24-year-old last played a competitive game for the Blues in October last year with two groin operations ending his 2019/20 campaign early. The former Colchester man returned in pre-season and was involved in early friendlies before suffering an achilles injury which he was close to getting over. He was back in full training and was due to play in Wednesday’s planned friendly against Brentford’s B team which was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. However, he hyperextended his knee and will now spend a further six weeks on the sidelines. Luke’s arrival mean we’re not going to see Kane Vincent-Young this season? “Really gutted for Kane," first-team coach Matt Gill said as he stood in for manager Paul Lambert at this morning's press conference. “He’s had a little setback in his rehab or returning to play. I’m so disappointed for Kane as he’s worked so hard to be back in and amongst it and help the squad and help the team. “But unfortunately he’s had a bit of a setback. These things do happen when you’ve been out for a while and you’ve not played games regularly, you can pick up these little setbacks. “I’m just really disappointed for Kane because he’s obviously a very good player when he’s playing but he’s also a really great lad.” He added: "Kane’s setback is a knee injury, so separate to his last one. Like I said before, sometimes when you’ve been out a while you pick up these secondary injuries. "It’s really disappointing for Kane himself let alone us, but for him, he’s worked so hard to get himself in really good shape. "But knowing the lad, he’ll put it behind him and get on with his rehab and try and get back as quickly as possible." Asked whether the one-time Tottenham trainee will be out for the season, Gill added: “Currently we’re looking at a few weeks and obviously we’ll take it from there. “Obviously it takes a little bit of time to get up to speed once you’re back out on the grass. Currently it’s a few weeks and we’ll just have to manage the situation.” The signing of another right-back, Luke Matheson, late in the afternoon on deadline day gave an indication thatVincent-Young’s long-awaited return may again have been put on hold. The Londoner made a huge impression having joined from Colchester for £500,000 in August 2019 but managed only nine games before succumbing to his injury problems.

Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 08:59 - Feb 5

Now we know why we signed Matheson. 2

rayman_10 added 09:02 - Feb 5

Let’s be honest, we all knew this was coming. When we signed Matheson we expected a story saying ‘KVY out for season’. Gutted for the lad, this must be mentally getting to him now.



On another note, our sports science team really needs looking at. Perhaps having our head of sport science working from home in Scotland isn’t working.... not that it was doing a lot better beforehand. 5

Fuzzydoodle added 09:05 - Feb 5

Tom Adeyemi Mark II.



Shame, he made such a difference when in the team. 3

rfretwell added 09:06 - Feb 5

Terrible luck for Kane. Great opportunity for Matheson now and though hes only 18 he seems to be excellent going forward, has boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm. He could really lift the team (assuming he doesn't get injured too!) 2

johnwarksshorts added 09:11 - Feb 5

So sad for KVY. He made such an impact when he came here. Let's hope he can overcome these set backs and return to action next season. Good luck KVY, stay strong. 2

irishtim added 09:11 - Feb 5

Gone beyond a joke our injury situation. Speedy recovery. 1

patrickswell added 09:14 - Feb 5

Send him a college prospectus so he can find a new career. It’s just taking the piss now. -2

ringwoodblue added 09:16 - Feb 5

Poor guy! He has had rotten luck with injuries.



Fingers crossed we seen him back and fit next season. 0

rickw added 09:17 - Feb 5

It's not bad luck - this has happened with too many of our players.

From 28/11/19:

"Vincent-Young Facing 12 Weeks Out Following Second Operation"

12 weeks he was meant to be out for!! 0

suffolkpunchdrunk added 09:18 - Feb 5

Ever get the feeling that this club is cursed? Is the training ground built on the site of a plague pit? Wish KVY well, to be fair he isn't missing out on much! 0

Muncher added 09:19 - Feb 5

Phil it wasn't last October that he played his last competitive game, it was the year before that, 2019... 0

MonkeyAlan added 09:27 - Feb 5

Where is Lambert again? Got his puppet standing in yet again. As for KVY, does he actually exist, or is he a figment of out imagination? 0

herfie added 09:29 - Feb 5

Such a pity - really feel for the lad. Must take a significant mental toll. Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.



Does, however, raise all sorts of questions over the club’s medical/sports science regime - this further setback seemed almost inevitable. Seems as if he’s caught in a cycle of either appalling bad luck or, more worryingly, a fundamental weakness when training/playing at pro level. Seriously hope it’s not the latter.



0

mo_itfc added 09:36 - Feb 5

Who is Kane Vincent-Young?? Is he any good? -1

IpswichToon added 09:43 - Feb 5

I genuinely believe that getting KVY fit was our only shot of promotion this season. We were a different team with him in the side. 0

