Town Eyeing Wigan Midfielder Evans

Saturday, 3rd Apr 2021 12:49 TWTD understands Town are eyeing a summer move for Wigan Athletic central midfielder Lee Evans, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Evans, 26, was taken to the DW Stadium by Blues boss Paul Cook on loan from Wolves for the 2017/18 campaign in which the Latics carried off the League One title. That led to a £750,000 move to Sheffield United, then in the Championship, but after a year with the Blades Evans returned to Wigan on another loan in the summer of 2018 before the switch was made permanent the following January. Evans had been released by Bristol Rovers as a 15-year-old and joined hometown club Newport County where he broke into the first team when only two years older in 2012. In January 2013, Wolves paid a reported £200,000 for his services and the four-times-capped Wales international went on to be a member of the side which won the League One title in 2013/14 season. He featured in the Championship during the following campaign but spent 2015/16 back in League One with Bradford before returning to Wolves for the next season, prior to joining Wigan for his first loan spell. It’s expected that there will be plenty of ins and outs at Town in the summer with 26 players currently out of contract and as new boss Cook looks to make his mark on the squad.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 12:56 - Apr 3

Pretty obvious PC will be aware of his character and strengths : ITFC definitely need an injection of both !

Fixed_It added 13:09 - Apr 3

Thought he looked decent when we played them - saw plenty of the ball. 1

naenormalblues added 13:15 - Apr 3

Think he’d be a decent signing. Really looking forward to seeing what sort of team Cook builds this summer 2

Kulturarv added 13:16 - Apr 3

One Evans in and another Evans out? 😁 1

Beattiesballbag added 13:20 - Apr 3

At least he'd be able to keep the dressing room entertained. 1

unknown100 added 13:22 - Apr 3

You’d like to think with this crazy year you will see us take our pic of the best league one players because there are some decent players in this league



I think Liam bridcutt is out of contract who’s a decent Player and quite a few Portsmouth players who looked quite solid



Even though it doesn’t feel like it, Ipswich is a really good set up at this level and cook will attack players 0

dieselmorris added 13:36 - Apr 3

still shopping at the fifty pence shop with evans then 1

pragmatic added 13:37 - Apr 3

Sorry Suffolk Boy totally agree, meant to mark up!!😀 0

