Town Eyeing Wigan Midfielder Evans
Saturday, 3rd Apr 2021 12:49
TWTD understands Town are eyeing a summer move for Wigan Athletic central midfielder Lee Evans, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Evans, 26, was taken to the DW Stadium by Blues boss Paul Cook on loan from Wolves for the 2017/18 campaign in which the Latics carried off the League One title.
That led to a £750,000 move to Sheffield United, then in the Championship, but after a year with the Blades Evans returned to Wigan on another loan in the summer of 2018 before the switch was made permanent the following January.
Evans had been released by Bristol Rovers as a 15-year-old and joined hometown club Newport County where he broke into the first team when only two years older in 2012.
In January 2013, Wolves paid a reported £200,000 for his services and the four-times-capped Wales international went on to be a member of the side which won the League One title in 2013/14 season.
He featured in the Championship during the following campaign but spent 2015/16 back in League One with Bradford before returning to Wolves for the next season, prior to joining Wigan for his first loan spell.
It’s expected that there will be plenty of ins and outs at Town in the summer with 26 players currently out of contract and as new boss Cook looks to make his mark on the squad.
Photo: Action Images
