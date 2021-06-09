Huws Linked With U's

Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 14:55 Midfielder Emyr Huws is the latest former Town player being linked with a move to Colchester United. The Welshman was among those released by the Blues at the end 2020/21 after an injury-hit spell at Portman Road. According to the EADT, The U’s are showing interest in the 27-year-old, who initially joined Town from Cardiff in January 2017 before making the move permanent the following summer. We understand the former Manchester City trainee has also received interest from clubs in the MLS. Colchester have already signed ex-Blues midfielder Cole Skuse on a two-year deal this summer, while former skipper Luke Chambers is also understood to be on the verge of joining the North Essex club on the same basis. Alan Judge is another former Town man interesting the U’s, while we understand it’s now looking less likely that Freddie Sears will be returning to the JobServe Community Stadium than it previously appeared. We understand Leyton Orient is a possible destination for the 31-year-old.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JackSted added 15:02 - Jun 9

May as well rename their club to Ipswich B 4

Metal_Hacker added 15:02 - Jun 9

Comes with a free tube of Bostick 0

istanblue added 15:13 - Jun 9

May as well rename their club to Ipswich Retirement Home FC 0

ImAbeliever added 15:31 - Jun 9

Good ……. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 15:45 - Jun 9

Those scouts at Colchester must have a small travel budget. 1

bluewarrior added 15:47 - Jun 9

Plenty of former players finding their true level with an average L2 club (no disrespect intended to Col U) - older legs or not. Shows how wrong so many of us - me included - were this time last year when we deluded ourselves into believing we had a chance of automatic promotion - talented squad, strength in depth etc. What a load of b@ll@cks that was. The truth is that we would have struggled even with Pep in charge let alone Lambert. Now is a time to look forward rather than backwards but for me this is yet another stark reminder of the depths we had plunged to under Evans. Mind numbing when we were celebrating European glory 40 years ago. My last comment on such a negative subject - new season ticket in hand (I stopped in 2019 in protest against Evans) and can’t wait to see the transfer activity over the next fee weeks and then back at a buzzing and bouncing PR in August (hopefully!) 0

ArnieM added 15:50 - Jun 9

They’d be wasting their money on him . 0

RobITFC added 15:54 - Jun 9

Sadly he was awful following his injury and never seemed to be able to get fit, but then most of the 1st team were unfit anyway!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments