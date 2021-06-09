Huws Linked With U's
Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 14:55
Midfielder Emyr Huws is the latest former Town player being linked with a move to Colchester United.
The Welshman was among those released by the Blues at the end 2020/21 after an injury-hit spell at Portman Road.
According to the EADT, The U’s are showing interest in the 27-year-old, who initially joined Town from Cardiff in January 2017 before making the move permanent the following summer.
We understand the former Manchester City trainee has also received interest from clubs in the MLS.
Colchester have already signed ex-Blues midfielder Cole Skuse on a two-year deal this summer, while former skipper Luke Chambers is also understood to be on the verge of joining the North Essex club on the same basis.
Alan Judge is another former Town man interesting the U’s, while we understand it’s now looking less likely that Freddie Sears will be returning to the JobServe Community Stadium than it previously appeared.
We understand Leyton Orient is a possible destination for the 31-year-old.
Photo: Matchday Images
